Japan dismisses 'ridiculous' Russian criticism of military buildup

Japan's Ambassador to the United Nations Yamazaki Kazuyuki speaks to members of the Security Council.

Japan's U.N. ambassador on Thursday dismissed as "ridiculous" Russia's criticism of its military buildup at ‌a time when Moscow was continuing its war against Ukraine in violation of the U.N. Charter.

Russia's foreign ministry said that allowing U.S. missile systems to be deployed on Japanese territory ‌as part of military ⁠drills would threaten ⁠the security ⁠of Russia's eastern borders.

"Russia ‌regards Japan's provision of its territory ⁠for ⁠the deployment of U.S. Typhon missile systems for the duration of military exercises as ⁠a step ⁠that threatens Russia's Far Eastern ‌borders," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova said that Moscow had repeatedly ‌informed Tokyo of its concerns that any deployment of missiles in Japan had "a serious negative impact on the stability and security of the ​Asia-Pacific region and poses a direct threat to ‌our Far Eastern frontiers."

"We have also regularly warned the Japanese side against ‌making such decisions, which ⁠we will inevitably ⁠classify as deliberate, ​hostile and ignoring ⁠the national ‌interests of the Russian ​Federation," she said.

Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily ‌Nebenzia told the first session of a ⁠U.N. Security Council meeting on upholding the U.N. ⁠charter and ⁠strengthening multilateral cooperation that "remilitarization" in Germany and Japan ‌was a dangerous threat to global security and was undoing ⁠the results of ⁠World War II.

Japan's envoy, Kazuyuki Yamazaki, said Japan had always been faithful to the U.N. Charter and upheld international law, while Russia was "continuing its aggression ⁠against Ukraine in violation of the charter."

"Japan's ⁠efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities ‌are a response to an increasingly severe security environment and are not directed against any specific country. Japan has consistently maintained an exclusively defense-oriented policy under ‌its constitution," Yamazaki said.

"It is ridiculous to criticize Japan's defense posture as militaristic. It is even more so (coming from) a state continuing its own military aggression in clear violation of the U.N. Charter."

At Tuesday's meeting, Germany's minister of state for Europe, Gunther Krichbaum, called ​Nebenzia's comments "unjustified accusations."

"We have been and continue to be crystal clear about our aim, which is ‌to live in peace with our neighbors and prevent conflicts in and beyond Europe and around the world," he said.

Germany has laid ‌out plans for a major expansion of its ⁠armed forces following Russia's ⁠invasion of Ukraine, while Japan ​has taken steps away from pacifist restraints ⁠that have shaped ‌its postwar security policy and is undertaking ​its largest military buildup since World War II, driven by concerns about China's growing power.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.