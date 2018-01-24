Museum opens in Tokyo, displaying documents to defend claims to disputed isles

The Japanese government opened a small museum Thursday displaying maps and documents to defend its territorial claims against neighbors South Korea and China.
The Japanese minister in charge of territorial issues, Tetsuma Esaki, said it was important for Japan to improve how information about disputed islands "is transmitted both internally and externally, so as to ensure as widely as possible that our claims are understood correctly.
The National Museum of Territory and Sovereignty displays replicas of historic documents that Japan says show its ownership of two sets of uninhabited islands, one also claimed by China and the other by South Korea.
The dispute with China has heated up in recent years, with Chinese coast guard ships sailing near the islands and their Japanese counterparts trying to chase them away.
The islands, which are near Taiwan, are known as the Senkaku in Japan and as the Diaoyu in China. Taiwan also claims them.
Japan has long feuded with South Korea over another group of tiny islands in the waters between the two countries. Japan calls them Takeshima, and South Korea calls them Dokdo.
South Korea denounced the opening of the museum and demanded that Japan shut it down.
"The Japanese government should immediately stop making pointless claims over Dokdo, which by history, geography and international law is clearly part of our territory," Foreign Ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-duk said in a prepared statement.
South Korea opened a museum in central Seoul in 2012 to back its claim to Dokdo. Visitors can walk around a large 3-D model of the island and examine video and computerized content on the island's history and nature. Video screens show live footage of the island from a fixed camera.
The opening of the Japanese museum comes two weeks before Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to visit South Korea to meet with President Moon Jae-in and attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
plasticmonkey
The only thing left is for the Japanese government to create some cute yuru-kyara to represent each island and get AKB48 to serve as "ambassadors". Issue solved in a jiffy.
Bintaro
Can't they just decide it by rock-paper-scissors and save everyone some time ?
rainyday
And clearly the most efficient way of transmitting that information in this digital age is opening what looks like the most boring museum the world has ever known.
"Look! We have a map of Japan on the wall! And....well, that's about it. But we paid quite a bit to have it mounted like that so please enjoy it."
Matt Hartwell
How about Japan & South Korea agree to build a bridge between those two rocks and charge the brave and crazy to walk across it. Could be a nice tourism earner ;) I really see no reason to cause too much fuss over what are serious quite useless rocks. Fishing and mineral rights?
The Senkaku are a different story. They are somewhat usable and unlike South Korea, you can bet that one day if China gets control, they'll slap a bunch of missile turrets on it targeting Okinawa and Japan in general. Probably bring in their magic island makers to build a runway etc.
Oh of course they will say "we are not militarizing the islands"
We are putting "safety equipment to help any fisherman that get in trouble"
And then proceed to do exactly what they had planned all along.
pacint
So SK can have a Museum but Japan can't.
eaglezz
Alex Einz
Alex Einz
Well considering that K pop idol are well on par or even better than the J pop counterparts it could be fun to watch .... maybe make some UFC style event ...
quercetum
Where is the museum? How about this?Would this work?
Russia, keep the northern islands. They were ours but go ahead. douzo.
China and Taiwan, you guys decide on Senkaku. Change the name. Do whatever you want. We’re out.
Korea, take Takeshima. Tired of fighting with you. I know this doesn’t solve the other problems but we’re working on it.
US of A, thanks for all you’ve done but we’ll take it from here. We got it. You are great!
Japan then just chills out soaking in its hot springs and focusing on taking care of its citizens.
Under this scenario, would anyone attack Japan? Can Japan live peacefully in its own?
browny1
Interesting that that map on display shows Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone - EEZ - surrounding the "rock" that is Okinotorishima.
Unable to sustain life and human activity (which is a precondition to claiming an economic zone as stipulated by the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea which Japan is a signatory to) they have been concreting and expanding it for years, not unlike the Chinese in S. China sea.
Perhaps they don't see the irony in that, when claiming other disputed isles such as Takeshima and Senkaku.
Prime81
Some of these islands would be great for America.
Daniel Naumoff
I never thought opening museums can further your political agenda. Japanese seem to be able to exploit every little opportunity, such a diligent and creative nation.
Kaerimashita
Agree that these islands need a mascot each and also an AKB song or even their own idol groups who can have members named after features on these barren rocks.
Laguna
Sounds fun! I'm gonna bring my kids for indoctrin- er, education.
itsonlyrocknroll
A foolish political own goal, why for heaven's sake open a museum mentioning islands and documents, when the global and Olympic community is weeks away from sinking into North Korean a sporting political cesspit of into own making?
itsonlyrocknroll
Sorry 'finger isssues' should read, when the global and Olympic community is weeks away from sinking into a North Korean sporting political cesspit of its own making?...... sigh
Brian Wheway
NEWS FLASH! SK and China have opened up a small museum in there cities. The Museum's contains documented evidence, and a big glossy map, comprising of a a big circle around the islands, saying "its ours", back to square one again.
zones2surf
Wow! A museum!!! Well.... that will make China and South Korea change their behavior!!
Seriously, while I understand that in the diplomatic world, you have to make efforts to ensure your claims are clear, in the real world, it really doesn't matter much.
In the real world, possession is 9/10 of the battle. Japan holds the Senkaku Islands and Okinotorishima , Korea holds Takeshima, Russia holds the Northern Islands and China holds the various "islands" in the South Pacific.
Which is the only country that is still behaving like the meek schoolyard boy?? Japan.
Japan, if you believe in your claims to the Senkaku Islands and Okinotorishima, then behave like China, Korea and Russia. Deploy permanent military units to them, dredge and build up huge artificial enlargements to them. Build ports, airstrips and barracks. Own them.
But, that is only if you want to win. Because to win, you have to exert power. Period.
shallots
tax payer yen at work?
domtoidi
It’s always a good to see photos of “pointy men” in Japan - people pointing to the obvious. They’re everywhere, pointing and pointing. Pointing to the ATM, pointing to the gigantic hole in the road that would swallow a battleship, pointing and pointing.
Disillusioned
The only reason these specs of rock are disputed is for the ‘possible’ oil and/or gas resources in the surrounding sea bed. It’s not a territorial dispute. It’s a greed dispute.
Strikebreaker555
Utterly impenitent and selfishly done! You can’t go ahead an claim back areas that were rightfully lost as a consequence of agressive expansion during WW2.
It was your own imperialistic mindset before WW2 that lead you to the loss of these islands excluding Senkaku. You had the Pacific ocean in your palm, Korea as a puppet-state, colonies in China, Papa New Guinea. It’s weird that you didn’t think this was enough, but rather rushingly declaring war on China, which later involved the U.S and Soviet Union.
It’s your own fault Japan. You should have sticked to the Taisho-prospect of coexisting with the allies instead of foolishly conquering all of Asia. Which later dug your territorial grave, Japan. History is history, you can’t change history with a few pen strokes in a book that only applies for Japan!
Strikebreaker555
I hope people see the madness of these actions! I thought people had layed WW2 behind them, beginning a fresh start! But then always being reminded by Japan that the issues surrounding WW2 are not over. And of all countries, Japan. The only country who has suffered from nuclear attacks.
You lost the war, face the consequences, just as Italy and Germany has done. Stop trying to change something that can’t be changed!
Dukeleto
They really can’t help antagonising each other. It’s tit for tat on a global scale. It would be quite humorous if it wasn’t for the fact that of the massive amount of time and money wasted by these governments on doing it.
Hiro S Nobumasa
Abe can open as many such museums as fast as how South Korea erects 'Comfort Women' statues but it still cannot match the 'living' museum Taiwan have to confirm their claim on TYT isles.
This natural museum is free for everyone to see and consists of the very solid evidence represented by the geographical connection of the insular shelves of Taiwan's Datong mountain range and the Tiauyutai rocks. The flora and fauna as well as the geologic nature are similar.
Moreover, tombs of ancient fishermen from Ilan and Keelung are scattered all over the island groups . Japan destroyed the burial grounds of the Chang and Su families while pretending to build a lighthouse there but there are still too many inside caves and large crevasses that it's impossible for Governor Shintaro Ishihara's posse to destroy all.
Meanwhile it's rumored that most of the men that desecrated the tombs all suffered from incurable diseases including Ishihara now.