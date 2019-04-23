Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan has been on the receiving end of harsh rhetoric from North Korea - and missiles Photo: AFP/File
politics

Japan drops 'maximum pressure' on N Korea from diplomatic book

2 Comments
By Toru YAMANAKA
TOKYO

Japan on Tuesday dropped the push to apply "maximum pressure" on North Korea from its official foreign policy, an apparent softening of Tokyo's position as major powers engage with Pyongyang.

In last year's Diplomatic Bluebook, published when tensions on the Korean peninsula were soaring, Japan said it was coordinating efforts with its allies to "maximise pressure on North Korea by all available means."

But this language was dropped from this year's edition, drawn up after diplomats had "taken comprehensively into account the latest developments surrounding North Korea", according to chief government spokesman Yoshihide Suga.

"There have been major developments in the situation surrounding North Korea in light of events such as the U.S.-North Korea summits in June last year and February," Suga told reporters.

Abe, seen as a foreign policy hawk, has also softened his rhetoric towards North Korea, frequently offering to meet leader Kim Jong Un to negotiate the decades-old issue of Japanese civilians kidnapped by the North.

"Japan seeks to normalise its relations with North Korea by comprehensively resolving outstanding issues of concern such as the abductions, nuclear and missile issues as well as settling an unfortunate past," Suga said.

Tokyo has been one of the most hawkish of the major powers on North Korea and has been on the receiving end of some of Pyongyang's harshest rhetoric -- as well as missiles launched over its territory.

Until late 2017, North Korea repeatedly tested missiles that flew towards or over Japan, sparking warnings blared out on loudspeakers and stoking calls for a tough stance against Pyongyang.

However, Japan now finds itself battling to keep itself relevant in the fast-moving North Korea issue as Kim expands his diplomatic circle.

Kim is now preparing for talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, after multiple meetings with US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean leader Moon Jae-in.

Abe will soon meet Trump at the White House where the issue of North Korea is bound to be on the table.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Japan on Tuesday dropped the push to apply "maximum pressure" on North Korea from its official foreign policy, an apparent softening of Tokyo's position as major powers engage with Pyongyang.

Meaning, from behind the scenes the US told Abe to cool things down with the rhetoric. Abe's got no seat at the table, and he has to wait for any scraps from Trump before he can do anything.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Kim is reaping a lot of benefits from being legitimized by Trump.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Fashion

Watch To Understand The Fashion Trends That Defined The Heisei Era

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

6 Hollywood Ripoffs of Japanese Anime and Manga

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Niigata

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Hakata Gion Yamakasa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Japan’s Noisy But Entertaining Local Elections Are Finally Over

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Ginza 300 Bar: Homegrown, Handmade and High-Quality

GaijinPot Blog