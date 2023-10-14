Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura speaks to reporters after offering prayers at Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: KYODO
politics

Japan economy minister visits Yasukuni shrine ahead of autumn festival

TOKYO

Japan's economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura visited Tokyo's war-linked Yasukuni shrine on Monday, a day before its autumn festival.

After offering prayers at the shrine, which honors convicted war criminals along with the war dead, Nishimura told reporters he made a ritual offering, paid for out of his own pocket.

"I prayed for the spirits of those who died in war to rest in peace, with the country and families in mind," the economy, trade and industry minister said.

Past visits by Japanese leaders and lawmakers to the Shinto shrine have riled Japan's Asian neighbors as they view it as a symbol of the country's past militarism.

In an apparent attempt to avoid confrontation with China and South Korea, recent Japanese prime ministers have only sent offerings to the shrine for its biannual festivals in spring and autumn, as well as on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II on Aug 15.

If every Japanese politician visited Yasukuni on a monthly basis after about 6 months all those countries that complain about the visits would just give up. And once the stop complaining Japanese politicians would probably stop going because it would serve no purpose.

2 ( +9 / -7 )

He pays tribute to convicted war criminals along with the war dead.

-9 ( +3 / -12 )

he could have spent that time doing something about collapsing JP economy

1 ( +10 / -9 )

"I prayed for the spirits of those who died in war to rest in peace, with the country and families in mind,

I prayed for Japanese economy growth and salary increase that so far didn't happen.

3 ( +7 / -4 )

"I prayed for the spirits of those who died in war to rest in peace, with the country and families in mind," the economy, trade and industry minister said.

Maybe he can summon those spirits of the dead, including the war criminals, to revive the moribund economy for the people of Japan.

Or more likely as economy minister he is satisfied like those war time oligarchs with the inequalities and desperation his policies produce.

-6 ( +4 / -10 )

Who prays to war criminals?

If he thinks they weren’t war criminals then go to the UN and try to officially change the war history.

He cannot because they WERE war criminals!

-4 ( +5 / -9 )

People visit memorials for those who fought for their country everywhere in the world. Get over it already.

5 ( +10 / -5 )

The problem is not if these politicians visit the shrine,the problem is that Japan in many ways still lives in the past,look at all the Japan Today and major Japanese sites full of articles about world war 2,the past.

Sadly these old boys care only about to restore the honour of the past rather than do something concrete for their struggling nation and their citizens.

-2 ( +7 / -9 )

The entitled one visits Yasukuni while his own country crashes and burns regarding the economy.

These people have no idea what is going on.

Used to feel sorry for the local populace until I realized their apathy and inertia enabled the silver-spooned to walk all over them.

If you can't help yourself.....then who can?

-3 ( +6 / -9 )

Why is he doing this on the job and with security. Let him do it in off hours and without our tax payer security.

6 ( +8 / -2 )

