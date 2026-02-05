Japan election debate stalls over definition of 'immigration'

Japan's growing intake of foreign workers has emerged as a key issue taken up by some opposition parties against the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the upcoming general election, but the two sides appear to be talking past each other amid clashing definitions of "immigration."

The ultraconservative populist Sanseito party and the minor right-wing Conservative Party of Japan have repeatedly criticized the inflow of foreign workers as immigration, while the LDP insists it is not pursuing an immigration policy because it defines immigrants as those with permanent residency.

Experts say meaningful policy debate will remain difficult unless the parties get on the same page and reach a shared understanding of what immigration means. The LDP has long excluded work visas from the term, while U.N. and OECD statistics often count people who stay for a year or more as immigrants.

During a stump speech on Jan 30 in Yamaguchi Prefecture, which includes the constituency of the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Sanseito leader Sohei Kamiya said, "I don't think everything the Abe administration did was right. It expanded the intake of foreign workers, and that has grown to more than 1 million immigrants coming in."

Similarly, Naoki Hyakuta, head of the Conservative Party of Japan, claimed, "If society is transformed by immigration, we can't go back to how things were."

Meanwhile, the LDP rebutted the criticism on social media, posting on X that it is "not pursuing a so-called immigration policy." Attached to the post was a video of Kimi Onoda, minister responsible for policies related to foreigners, explaining, "To address the Japanese public's anxiety, we will tighten residence status screening (for foreigners)."

The misalignment in the parties' arguments centers on whether labor migrants count as immigrants.

Under the Abe administration, the LDP said in a 2016 proposal on creating the specified skilled worker program that immigrants are "those who have so-called permanent residency at the time of entry" into Japan, and it argued that those with work-related residence statuses "do not count as immigrants."

In 2024, then Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a similar point in parliament about a new training and employment program for foreign workers to replace the often-criticized technical intern system. Kishida said Japan would only accept foreign workers in sectors short of labor with caps and would not allow families to accompany them, so "it would not fall under a so-called immigration policy."

Tomoya Suzuki, a researcher at the NLI Research Institute, said the United States and Canada also use a narrow definition that defines immigrants as those who have obtained permanent residency. At the same time, statistics from the United Nations and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development apply a broader view that counts people who live in a country for at least one year.

Also behind the heated debate is the fact that "the LDP's claim that 'Japan is not accepting immigrants' has become increasingly detached from the reality felt by the public as the intake of foreigners expands," Suzuki said.

