Japan election debate stalls over definition of 'immigration'

Japan's growing intake of foreign workers has emerged as a key issue taken up by some opposition parties against the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the upcoming general election, but the two sides appear to be talking past each other amid clashing definitions of "immigration."
The ultraconservative populist Sanseito party and the minor right-wing Conservative Party of Japan have repeatedly criticized the inflow of foreign workers as immigration, while the LDP insists it is not pursuing an immigration policy because it defines immigrants as those with permanent residency.
Experts say meaningful policy debate will remain difficult unless the parties get on the same page and reach a shared understanding of what immigration means. The LDP has long excluded work visas from the term, while U.N. and OECD statistics often count people who stay for a year or more as immigrants.
During a stump speech on Jan 30 in Yamaguchi Prefecture, which includes the constituency of the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Sanseito leader Sohei Kamiya said, "I don't think everything the Abe administration did was right. It expanded the intake of foreign workers, and that has grown to more than 1 million immigrants coming in."
Similarly, Naoki Hyakuta, head of the Conservative Party of Japan, claimed, "If society is transformed by immigration, we can't go back to how things were."
Meanwhile, the LDP rebutted the criticism on social media, posting on X that it is "not pursuing a so-called immigration policy." Attached to the post was a video of Kimi Onoda, minister responsible for policies related to foreigners, explaining, "To address the Japanese public's anxiety, we will tighten residence status screening (for foreigners)."
The misalignment in the parties' arguments centers on whether labor migrants count as immigrants.
Under the Abe administration, the LDP said in a 2016 proposal on creating the specified skilled worker program that immigrants are "those who have so-called permanent residency at the time of entry" into Japan, and it argued that those with work-related residence statuses "do not count as immigrants."
In 2024, then Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a similar point in parliament about a new training and employment program for foreign workers to replace the often-criticized technical intern system. Kishida said Japan would only accept foreign workers in sectors short of labor with caps and would not allow families to accompany them, so "it would not fall under a so-called immigration policy."
Tomoya Suzuki, a researcher at the NLI Research Institute, said the United States and Canada also use a narrow definition that defines immigrants as those who have obtained permanent residency. At the same time, statistics from the United Nations and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development apply a broader view that counts people who live in a country for at least one year.
Also behind the heated debate is the fact that "the LDP's claim that 'Japan is not accepting immigrants' has become increasingly detached from the reality felt by the public as the intake of foreigners expands," Suzuki said.© KYODO
Gaijinjland
Maybe japan should make PR easier to loose like green card holders in the US. I know so many people who got PR and then moved basically permanently back to their home country and return to japan for short stints. They’re not paying any taxes.
Jay
Japan should absolutely welcome high-quality foreigners - top-tier engineers, scientists, innovators who add real civilizational value. Selective and merit-based entry.
What they probably don't need: endless waves of Uber Eats riders or convenience-store fillers who strain infrastructure, which would probably be more a managed decline than a "strength."
Jay
What's wrong with that? I almost feel personally attacked! PR isn't some "only valid if you live here 365 days a year" badge. Even if some of us are back less than 180 days, we're still injecting money straight into the economy every time we're here. All real, actual consumption.
There are plenty of people who "live" in Japan - natives included - but bounce between Hello Work and the convenience store, adding almost nothing economically, then funnel whatever they get into pachinko and cheap instant noodles.
OssanAmerica
The U.S. legally defines "immigrant" as a foreign national in the U.S. with Permanent Residence Status, ie Permanent Intent. All other Visa status' are nonimmigrant status, ie temporary intent. The EU and UK also specifically define immigrants this way. Common sense says that if their visa is for limited time period then it is temporary and therefore does not constitute "immigration".
In Japan Worker, visas are not permanent, and they are issued for 3 months to 5 years. This Kamiya doesn't know what he's talking about. Or he does and is deliberately inflating the numbers
Agent_Neo
Regardless of the definition of an immigrant, it is not wrong at all to say that foreigners who break Japanese laws and do not pay taxes should leave.
Both Representatives Kamiya and Momota are simply saying that foreigners should not be allowed into the country so easily.
The problem with the LDP is that it has accepted foreigners at will, without creating a solid system, and has only done what Keidanren tells it to do.
quercetum
Japan doesn’t need a new definition of “immigration.” It needs a new definition of “future.”
Because blaming outsiders won’t fix the labor shortage, won’t revive innovation, and won’t magically rewind the clock to 1988. Japan has been a one‑hit wonder for more than thirty years. You know the type.
The singer who had that one chart‑topper in ’85 and has been living off nostalgia tours ever since.Or the actor who starred in one blockbuster, bought a mansion, and then spent the next three decades signing autographs at fan conventions next to the guy who played “Stormtrooper #6.”
That’s Japan’s economy.
The bubble burst in the early ’90s and the country’s been humming the same tune ever since, hoping nobody notices the speakers stopped working.
But instead of asking why nothing new has been built in thirty years—no big reforms, no bold risks, no second act—some folks want to blame foreigners. As if the problem is the people who aren’t even here, instead of the people who’ve been running the place the whole time.
It’s not immigration that’s holding Japan back. It’s fear of change dressed up as cultural purity.
It’s the belief that if you just keep polishing the same trophy, people will forget you haven’t won anything since the Showa era. So you manufactured some TV’s and cars . What now?
Miguel
You are right. After the Osaka Expo, where the salary was 2600 yen per hour. I worked in an international hotel in Osaka and the salary was less than 230,000 yen after taxes. And they wonder why people are constantly abandoning hotel jobs?
Your post reflects the reality, bravo!!
Ah_so
Japan never really had a problem attracting the former historically, apart from the obvious language barrier. however, painfully low salaries mean that those from developed countries are going to come to Japan for a huge pay cut unless they are after something else. However, it can obviously still attract educated people from developing countries, although if they are just after the money, they would be more likely to look to the USA or somewhere (perhaps not the USA any more).
In terms of the lower-skilled workers, do you see many Japanese queuing up to work in convenience stores or slaughterhouses? Government policies have caused an entirely predicted* crisis with insufficient people to do the jobs that need doing.
I say "predicted" rather than "predictable" because this was predicted over thirty years ago.
TokyoChiba
I agree with the statement above. I am retired and I live outside of Japan but I return 3 to 5 months a year in my retirement house. I paid (a lot of taxes) during 30 years in Japan, and I will soon get my pension paid in Japan. I am a PR and I hope I can keep it. I probably spend more in few months than a modest family in 12 months. I contribute to Japan economy in my way, yet not living in Japan full time. I may return for good to Japan eventually and will contribute then 12 months out of 12 if I still have my PR.
Would I lie to you?
Exactly. If you are in the country more than 90 days you have to file taxes, so they are only escaping taxes if they are evading taxes.
SwissToni
There’s no debate unless you’re using the same terms. The difference between migrant and immigrant is quite clear. Sanseito is demonstrably against both, and pretty vocal about foreign tourists too. Unless they can come up with a coherent plan to make Japan’s shrinking population more productive, they don’t have an argument.
Would I lie to you: Generally you pay income taxes in the territory where you are resident to avoid double taxation (subject to national agreements). The rules for most is 6 months.