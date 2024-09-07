Japan embassy sought info on Korean film via Berlin film fest reps

The Japanese Embassy in Germany had inquired and sought a meeting with the organizers of the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year regarding the screening of a documentary directed by so-called "zainichi," or ethnic Korean residents, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.

The film "Voices of the Silenced," by Park Soo Nam, a second-generation ethnic Korean resident, and her daughter Park Maeui, follows interviews of individuals including Korean survivors of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and former "comfort women," who were procured for Japan's wartime military brothels.

A request for information disclosure over the film, which dives into historical issues that Japan and South Korea have regularly clashed over, found that the embassy also notified Japan's Foreign Ministry about the February film screening and audience makeup.

Park Soo Nam, who was informed by the film festival before the screening about the query, said she had feared the documentary would not be shown and that she had ended up refraining from directly criticizing Japan during a question-and-answer session on concerns that someone from the embassy would be present.

Park and her daughter made efforts to restore interviews she conducted over the course of about 40 years on Korean survivors of the atomic bombings, forced laborers and former comfort women.

Film festival organizers said the embassy likely wanted to express Japan's perspective of its colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, although the embassy said that was not the case. The meeting was never realized.

According to the sources, the embassy contacted the organizers at the end of January following the announcement that the film would be shown.

The organizers replied in an email that the documentary was about the "zainichi" Korean minority in Japan rather than an opinion about Japan's colonialist past. The embassy did not request further for a meeting.

Japanese film director Tatsuya Mori said, "It may be an obvious course of action for the embassy to collect information concerning delicate issues, but a creator will feel immense pressure knowing that a country is moving behind the scenes."

"It's intimidating and can't be overlooked. Supposing (the embassy) was trying to voice its historical perspective to the film festival, it may have been with the hope that the film would not be screened," Mori said.

The documents that were sent to the Foreign Ministry, which were provided under the information disclosure request, stated that about 40 percent of the audience at the screening was of Asian ethnicity. It also revealed that Park was planning on creating a film about comfort women for her next film.

A former diplomat said embassies often reached out to film festival organizers when Japanese films were planned to be shown.

"We are required to assert Japan's position, whether it be from a cultural or economic standpoint, in order to prevent what Japan would consider inaccurate information from becoming widespread," the former diplomat said.

The film was awarded first prize for documentary at the Busan International Film Festival last year.

