Japan enacts ¥13.9 tril extra budget for economic package

Japan's parliament on Tuesday enacted a 13.9 trillion yen supplementary budget for the current fiscal year through next March to finance a new economic package, including inflation relief steps and disaster reconstruction costs.

The spending plan cleared the House of Councillors, or upper chamber, ahead of the end of the current Diet session, initially scheduled for Saturday but expected to be extended to Dec. 24, following its passage through the House of Representatives last week with the backing of some opposition parties.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition needed support from opposition parties in the more powerful lower chamber after losing its majority in October's general election. It still retains control of the upper house.

The ruling bloc, led by Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party, has accepted several demands from the Democratic Party for the People, including raising the tax-free annual income threshold from the current 1.03 million yen, a key part of its platform that helped the opposition force significantly boost its Diet seats in the election.

The LDP and its junior coalition partner Komeito have been seeking to find common ground with the DPP over details of the nontaxable threshold hike, which is aimed at incentivizing part-time employees to work longer hours and increase their income.

With the supplementary budget, Ishiba's administration will implement an economic package totaling 39 trillion yen, featuring subsidies to curb higher energy bills and one-off cash handouts to low-income households.

The supplementary budget for fiscal 2024 also includes spending for reconstruction efforts in the Noto Peninsula, which was hit by a powerful earthquake on New Year's Day and heavy rains in September.

The government will finance about half of the extra budget, or 6.7 trillion yen, through new bond issues, stoking fears that Japan's fiscal health, already the worst among major advanced economies, could deteriorate further.

During deliberations in the lower house, the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan called on the government to cut the draft budget, arguing that the economic package contains nonurgent items better suited for next fiscal year's initial budget.

Taking into account the CDPJ's request, the ruling bloc adjusted the spending plan while also accepting its call for increased disaster relief expenditures.

Another key opposition force, the Japan Innovation Party, sided with the ruling camp after the LDP and Komeito agreed to start negotiations to realize free education, a key policy of the party headed by Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura.

