Japan enacts laws to set up joint command for defense forces by March

Japan's parliament on Friday enacted revised laws to set up a joint command headquarters for the Self-Defense Forces' ground, maritime and air units by the end of March 2025 to bolster new security domains such as cyberspace.

The launch of the new SDF headquarters also comes at a time when the United States is expected to strengthen the command functions of its military in Japan to enhance the bilateral alliance's interoperability amid security challenges, such as China and North Korea.

The House of Councillors passed the revised laws, which include amendments to the country's law for the establishment of the Defense Ministry, following approval by the House of Representatives last month.

Consisting of about 240 personnel, the joint command will be headed by the joint headquarters commander, which will allow the chief of the SDF Joint Staff, the top uniformed officer, to focus entirely on supporting the defense minister.

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said Friday at a press conference before the enactment that it is "essential" for the SDF's three branches to conduct integrated operations to deal with new security challenges, including those in outer space and cyberspace.

The review of the SDF and the U.S. forces' command and control architecture was agreed on by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden when they held talks in Washington in April.

Amid concerns that the SDF might be placed under the command of U.S. forces in the event of an emergency if the integration between them is further promoted, Kihara has said the two nations' forces "will each follow an independent line of command."

