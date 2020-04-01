Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Japan enacts legislation to facilitate employment until age 70

TOKYO

The Diet enacted legislation on Tuesday to spur businesses to let employees work until age 70, in a bid to increase its working population to cover rising social security costs amid an aging and shrinking population.

The legislation, which will be implemented from April 2021, calls on businesses to endeavor to employ older workers through various measures including raising or scrapping the company's retirement age, or allowing employees to work beyond the age limit.

At present, Japanese companies are obligated to let employees work until 65. Provision of the newly enacted legislation is not mandatory.

The companies can also entrust some of their operations to retirees who start their own businesses or freelance, or assign them philanthropic projects run by the firms.

