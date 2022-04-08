Japan to expel 8 Russian diplomats

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Friday night.

Japan on Friday announced the expulsion of eight of Moscow's diplomats over "war crimes" in Ukraine.

The move comes as Ukraine's allies step up pressure on Moscow after allegations that Russian troops killed civilians in areas around Kyiv.

"Russian troops have killed civilians and have attacked nuclear facilities, gravely violating international humanitarian law. These are war crimes that can never be forgiven," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

Kishida also outlined fresh sanctions, including new asset freezes and a ban on imports from Russia, including machinery and vodka, and said Tokyo would back efforts to investigate Moscow's actions at the International Criminal Court.

Earlier, Japan's foreign ministry announced the expulsion of eight Russian diplomats from the embassy and trade office.

The decision does not affect Russia's ambassador Mikhail Yurievich Galuzin.

Japan has marched in lockstep with Western allies on sanctions against Russia, and has even welcomed several hundred Ukrainians fleeing the conflict despite generally accepting very few refugees.

Tokyo had complex relations with Moscow before the Ukrainian invasion and the two sides have yet to sign a post-World War II peace treaty.

Attempts to do so have been hampered by a long-running dispute over islands controlled by Russia, which calls them the Kurils.

Japan calls the islands the Northern Territories and has long sought to have them under Tokyo's control.

