Japan to expel 8 Russian diplomats

Japan on Friday announced the expulsion of eight of Moscow's diplomats over "war crimes" in Ukraine.
The move comes as Ukraine's allies step up pressure on Moscow after allegations that Russian troops killed civilians in areas around Kyiv.
"Russian troops have killed civilians and have attacked nuclear facilities, gravely violating international humanitarian law. These are war crimes that can never be forgiven," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.
Kishida also outlined fresh sanctions, including new asset freezes and a ban on imports from Russia, including machinery and vodka, and said Tokyo would back efforts to investigate Moscow's actions at the International Criminal Court.
Earlier, Japan's foreign ministry announced the expulsion of eight Russian diplomats from the embassy and trade office.
The decision does not affect Russia's ambassador Mikhail Yurievich Galuzin.
Japan has marched in lockstep with Western allies on sanctions against Russia, and has even welcomed several hundred Ukrainians fleeing the conflict despite generally accepting very few refugees.
Tokyo had complex relations with Moscow before the Ukrainian invasion and the two sides have yet to sign a post-World War II peace treaty.
Attempts to do so have been hampered by a long-running dispute over islands controlled by Russia, which calls them the Kurils.
Japan calls the islands the Northern Territories and has long sought to have them under Tokyo's control.© 2022 AFP
6 Comments
Simian Lane
All these daily reports of additional companies extracting their businesses from Russia, new sanctions on further Russian banks, exclusion of Russia from global organizations, list extensions of Russian elites with financial bans - these things don’t size up to a fat missile landing on 50 civilian heads, or 100s of citizens each with a shot to the back of their head. The only way to act is by funding and supplying the Ukrainian army with bigger, more sophisticated weaponry, for air, ground and sea, and lots of it.
Bronco
The quotation marks around "war crimes" indicates that the author has doubts as to whether the allegations are true.
Hiro
@Simian Lane, you are forgetting 1 issue. Neither the west nor ukraine wishes to prolong or intensify the war. They are hoping they can get Russia to back down after a few more weeks of fighting. You push Russia hard enough, then they will really start to use their more destructive weapons. And there is a lot that hasn’t been use yet. Especially chemical ones.
Plus neither side had the capital to keep this up forever. West cannot forever send aid nor can Ukraine keep this up. Soon everyone will be starving and running out of cash. That doesn’t even include the millions of refugees that will soon create a huge economic crisis.
Kev James
Kishida and Japan doing something, merely to be seen to be doing something. These sanctions and useless actions have no effect at all. How does expelling 8 diplomats help the victims of the war in Ukraine?
Simian Lane
Hiro, the aim of Ukraine is to defeat Russia on Ukrainian soil. It can be achieved with the right weapons. That is Zelensky’s idea, not mine. He continuously asks for bigger weapons to defeat the aggressor and I agree with him. He is fortunate that he has a very capable and willing army to carry this out. It’s not about hoping Russia will back down, it’s about defeating Russia in the meantime, so they crawl back into Russia and cease massacring Ukrainian citizens daily. If and when they start using chemical weapons, then that will be a game changer that will ultimately lead to their even quicker demise.
Kumagaijin
Translator is either making the sign for fight or celebrating with a YATTA!!
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Hiro
In reply to your comment concerning Japan expels diplomats-
You have absolutely no idea what your talking about and your English is terrible !