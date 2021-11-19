Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan envoy says U.S. sought help to free journalist in Myanmar

1 Comment
YANGON

The U.S. government sought the help of Yohei Sasakawa, Japan's special envoy for national reconciliation in Myanmar, to win the freedom of American journalist recently jailed for 11 years by a military court, the envoy revealed Thursday.

Sasakawa, chairman of the philanthropic Nippon Foundation, made the remarks in an interview with Kyodo News amid his "personal" visit to Myanmar, where the military ousted the elected government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi last February.

He said he was asked by the U.S. government to intercede with the military in the case of Danny Fenster, the managing editor of online news magazine Frontier Myanmar, who was arrested on May 24 at Yangon's airport, charged with dissemination of false information and other offenses, and sentenced last Friday to 11 years in jail.

On Saturday, Sasakawa, who has visited Myanmar frequently in the past, held a meeting with Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the top commander of the armed forces.

Just two days later, Fenster was released after being jailed for almost six months, and was flown out of the country in the company of former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson.

Sasakawa said that even before the U.S. government made the request of him given his good connections with Myanmar's military brass, he had been urging them to release the journalist.

In releasing Fenster, military authorities said he was amnestied at the request of Sasakawa and other intermediaries from Japan and the United States "in view of the existing friendly relations between Myanmar and those countries and on humanitarian grounds."

Sasakawa also revealed in the interview that he met with an executive of the Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy during this visit.

Suu Kyi, who has been under detention since the Feb. 1 coup, has been charged with a litany of offenses, most recently electoral fraud related to last November's general election that her NLD won resoundingly.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Yeah and how much money did the US pay to Myanmar via Japan? Bill Richardson doesn't come cheap.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Indulgent Food & Beauty Advent Calendars of 2021

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Financial Review with Argentum Wealth

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Respite in The Countryside: The Hostels Making a Difference in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Get a Jump Start on These 2022 Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #157: Teen Asks Aquarium For Love Advice—Gets an Answer You’d Expect

GaijinPot Blog

5 Obscure Japanese Music Genres You’ve Probably Never Heard

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog