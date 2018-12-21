Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan-EU free trade pact to come into force on Feb 1

2 Comments
BRUSSELS

A free trade agreement between Japan and the European Union will take effect on Feb 1 as both sides completed their ratification by Thursday.

The pact, signed in July, will cover roughly 30 percent of the world's economy, facilitating goods trade and investment in what will be the largest free trade zone at a time of growing concern about protectionism.

The European Union ended its procedures to ratify the tariff-eliminating pact following approval on Dec 12 by the European Parliament. Japan's parliament ratified the agreement on Dec 8.

The deal will eliminate tariffs on most imports between Japan and the European Union and sets rules on intellectual property protection.

Japan will abolish duties on around 94 percent of all imports from the regional bloc such as wines and cheese. The 28-nation body, meanwhile, will get rid of tariffs in stages on around 99 percent of imports from Japan, such as cars.

Japanese consumers will benefit from cheaper imports even as domestic farmers may take a hit due to increased competition with European rivals.

While U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for his "America First" agenda, Japan and the European Union scrambled to wrap up negotiations that began in 2013 to show their resolve to promote free trade.

Japan is also a member of a revised Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact that is now set to take effect on Dec. 30 without the United States.

Both Japan and the European Union are set to begin trade talks early next year with the United States, which has been locked in a tariff war with China.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japan Real Estate Investment and Home Buying Seminars

Is 2019 The Year to Buy or Sell Your Property? See All January Seminar Dates & Register Here!

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

So, does this mean I will get "real" cheese and wine for a decent price in the future?

Can hardly wait to see that coming!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So, does this mean I will get "real" cheese and wine for a decent price in the future?

> Can hardly wait to see that coming!

Same! Oh and the most important one for me: cheeper BEEF. Beef in Japan is ridiculously expensive.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Explore

IT Company DeNA Launches ‘Zero Yen Taxi’ in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Culture

Idol Managers Poll Twitter to Ask if Secretly Married Member Should be Fired

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Lifestyle

Bartenders, Hairdressers Among Top Undateable Male Professions in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

8 Awesome Anime Christmas Gift Ideas

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Matsunoyama Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Adventures

A Mother And Daughter’s Special Day Out With The Hayama Excursion Ticket

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ladies & The Law: The Murder That Resulted in Japan’s Anti-Stalking Act

Savvy Tokyo