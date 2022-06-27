Newsletter Signup Register / Login
European Council President Charles Michel, left, greets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida prior to a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Monday. Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader, Pool
politics

Japan, EU leaders agree security of both regions inseparable

MUNICH

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and European Council President Charles Michel agreed Monday to continue close coordination over their responses to Russia's war in Ukraine and realize a "free and open" Indo-Pacific as the security of both regions is inseparable.

Michel told Kishida that he wants to work closely with him to make next year's Group of Seven summit in the western Japanese city of Hiroshima a success, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said after the two leaders met in southern Germany.

Michel visited Hiroshima in May while visiting the country for a summit between Japan and the European Union. He said at the time that he felt "seized by an intense determination" to eliminate nuclear weapons after visiting the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum.

Kishida, who was elected from a constituency in Hiroshima and has long pushed for a nuclear-weapons-free world, told Michel he appreciated the visit during talks Monday on the fringes of the G-7 summit.

Kishida also spoke separately with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the meeting and agreed to deepen cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Specific areas include peacekeeping, humanitarian and post-disaster assistance, energy security and free trade.

