Japan, EU to hold summit on Wednesday in Tokyo

The leaders of Japan and the European Union are slated to hold a summit in Tokyo on Wednesday to further strengthen their relationship, the government said.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba plans to discuss cooperation in a range of areas, including security and the economy, with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the Japanese government said on Friday.

The EU is an important strategic partner for maintaining and promoting a free and open international order based on the rule of law, and for working together to tackle challenges in the international community, the government added.

At the talks, they are expected to announce the creation of a "Japan-EU Competitiveness Alliance" to bolster their industries by advancing trade and economic security cooperation, diplomatic sources said, as they face higher U.S. tariffs.

Sharing concerns over China's military buildup in the Indo-Pacific region and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the two sides are also considering negotiations on an accord to facilitate the exchange of classified security information, an EU source said.

