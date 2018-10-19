Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar talk at the ASEM leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman
politics

Japan, EU vow utmost efforts to put free trade deal into force

0 Comments
BRUSSELS

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday vowed utmost efforts to conclude their domestic procedures by the end of the year to put a bilateral free trade agreement into force at an early date.

During their talks in Brussels, Abe expressed concerns about stalled negotiations over Britain's exit from the 28-member regional bloc and called for measures to mitigate a negative impact on Japanese companies operating in the EU region, Japanese officials said.

The Japan-EU summit meeting took place after EU leaders failed to resolve differences on how to deal with the land border between the British territory of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland at their two-day gathering.

Amid an escalating trade war between the United States and China, the two leaders also confirmed their cooperation for reforming the World Trade Organization, the officials said.

Abe is visiting Brussels to attend the Asia-Europe Meeting summit that brings together 53 countries and international organizations.

In a separate meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Abe shared with her the importance of a multilateral trade system based on WTO rules.

On security, Abe and Merkel reaffirmed the need to completely implement U.N. Security Council resolutions imposed on North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs to realize the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, they said.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 18th (Thurs), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Getting Started with Street Dance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

International Schools

best hello world linksite service

Insight Japan Today

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Travel / Hotels

best hello world linksite service

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Food & Drink

14 Exquisite Halloween-Inspired Desserts To Taste In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Explore

10 Ways to Get Spooky for Halloween 2018 In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Art & Culture

Tokyo Exhibit Explores Love And The Asian Female Experience In Striking Ways

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo