Ex-PM Abe's widow Akie praises Trump in Taiwan speech

5 Comments
TAIPEI

Akie Abe, widow of slain former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on Friday praised U.S. President Donald Trump, who built a personal rapport with her husband during his first four-year term from 2017.

Akie Abe said in a speech at an international security forum in Taipei, "While President Trump's words can sometimes be provocative, I think his true nature is that he loves peace and has a warm heart."

Her remarks came about a month after Trump returned to the White House on Jan. 20. Akie Abe dined with Trump and his wife Melania at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in December.

Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was assassinated by a lone gunman during an election campaign speech in 2022.

Known for his nationalistic views on history and security, Shinzo Abe expressed support for self-ruled, democratic Taiwan, which China regards as a renegade province, even after stepping down as prime minister in 2020 due to health issues.

"My husband once said a contingency for Taiwan is a contingency for Japan. He loved Japan. He loved Taiwan, and he wished for peace in this region more than anyone," Akie Abe said.

Later in the day, Akie Abe held talks with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, in which he expressed gratitude for her inheriting the late former Japanese prime minister's beliefs.

Akie Abe brought "gentle yet persevering strength to regional peace and prosperity, while calling on all parties to continue to care about peace across the Taiwan Strait on many public occasions," Lai said.

The people of Taiwan were "very much" moved when Akie Abe spoke up for Taiwan when she met with Trump in December, the president added.

Lai, who was then Taiwan vice president, attended the private funeral for Shinzo Abe, held at a Tokyo Buddhist temple.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Trump loves peace? Has a warm heart? Will Mrs. Abe feel the same when Trump throws Ukraine under the bus, and impose tariffs in Japanese cars and other exports? Will he have another love affair with Kim Jong Un?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Trump is going to love cowardice so much he is going to leave 24 million people to be annihilated.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Moritomo anyone? Ask Akie about to talk about the Akagi files instead of her take on trump.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

It obviously she do. not have good judge of character

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Trump is going to love cowardice so much he is going to leave 24 million people to be annihilated.

A little hysterical for a Saturday morning, isn't it? 24 million people annihilated? Hyperbole much?

I can understand your jitters here though. China probably have an open window to to tuck Taiwan back into the fold with Trump in power, he's not going to contest it. And if the US don't, neither is anyone else.

On the balance of things though, if the US can take Greenland by force and threaten to turn Canada in the next US state, it's only fair that China does the same, right?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

