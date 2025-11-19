 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile unit is seen at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo. Image: REUTERS file
politics

Japan exports Patriot missiles to U.S. for first time under eased restrictions

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan has exported domestically produced Patriot surface-to-air missile interceptors to the United States for the first time under eased restrictions, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The export of the missiles in the Air Self-Defense Force's possession was made at the request of the United States, so that Washington could replenish its own stockpile as it provides military support to Ukraine amid Kyiv's ongoing war with Russia, the sources said.

Japan produces Patriot Advanced Capability-3 interceptor missiles under U.S. license.

The Japanese government previously limited the export of U.S.-licensed defense products to components. But in 2023, it implemented new rules to allow not just parts but also completed products to be shipped at the request of the country where the manufacturing license originated.

A Defense Ministry official said the ministry has confirmed that the interceptors, used in Japan as part of its antiballistic missile shield, will only be used by the U.S. military and not be provided to a third country. It is unclear how many interceptors were exported.

Japan's weapons export rules were loosened under then Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fukuoka City Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 18 – 24)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Here’s How To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Urushi: A Beginner’s Guide To Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 18 – 24)

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Nabe: Famous Hot Pot Flavors To Try in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Behind the Scenes with Riki With Japan Mates

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ehime

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

My Most Memorable Autumn Escape in Japan: Gala Yuzawa

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Alone in Japan: 5 Tips To Get Through The Solo Foreigner Blues

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Futago: How I Survived Those Early Years As A Twin Mom in Japan

Savvy Tokyo