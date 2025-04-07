Japan expresses caution about China-Russia military ties in report

Military contacts between China and Russia are "increasing in frequency," the Japanese government said in its latest foreign policy report released Tuesday, in the first such wording about the growing defense cooperation between the two countries.

In its 2025 Diplomatic Bluebook, the government also expressed serious concern about growing military ties between Russia and North Korea, while emphasizing its commitment to building a stronger relationship of trust with the United States under President Donald Trump.

China and Russia have taken more concerted action, especially since the start of the latter's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, including joint bomber flights and warship navigation near Japan, as well as mutual participation in military drills.

Together with its Group of Seven peers, Japan has supported Ukraine and imposed economic sanctions on Russia, while closely watching Beijing's intensifying military activities in the East and South China seas.

Japan, "from the viewpoint of its security," needs to continue monitoring China and Russia's military ties "with grave concern," the annual report said.

Moscow has been beefing up military relations with Pyongyang as well, with North Korea providing troops and missiles in support of Russia's war efforts in Ukraine. Their leaders signed a comprehensive partnership treaty in June.

The progress in collaboration between Russia and North Korea could "not only cause a deterioration of the situation in Ukraine but also affect the regional security" surrounding Japan, the report said.

To address various challenges facing the international community, Japan will "continue to make contributions by communicating with the Trump administration," the report said, mentioning the first summit between Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Trump in Washington in February.

In the meeting, Ishiba, who took office in October, and Trump, having returned to the White House in January, agreed to elevate the Japan-U.S. alliance to "new heights" and work closely to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Among other bilateral ties, Japan will promote a "mutually beneficial relationship" with China as both are responsible for regional and global peace and prosperity, while Japan and South Korea are "important neighbors" that should tackle various global challenges as partners, the report said.

As for the developing countries of the Global South, it stressed the importance of collaboration to "uphold a free, open and rules-based international order, deal with global issues, secure Japan's peace and safety and make its economy grow."

