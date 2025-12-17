 Japan Today
Steve Li Kwai-Wah, senior superintendent at Hong Kong Police Force's national security department, speaks to the members of media at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts following the verdict for Hong Kong activist publisher Jimmy Lai's national security trial in Hong Kong, on Monday. Image: AP/Chan Long Hei
politics

Japan expresses concern for freedoms in Hong Kong after Lai conviction

TOKYO

The Japanese government said Tuesday the conviction of pro-democracy Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai is cause for serious concern for freedoms in the semiautonomous Chinese territory.

In a case that has drawn international attention to China's crackdown on rights and freedoms in Hong Kong, Lai, the 78-year-old founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, was found guilty on Monday of colluding with foreign forces and publishing seditious material under a Beijing-decreed national security law.

"We are gravely concerned over the effect the conviction of Mr. Jimmy Lai could have on freedoms of speech and of association and assembly, which form the foundation of the democratic and stable development Hong Kong has enjoyed," Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki said at a press conference.

"We call on the Chinese and Hong Kong authorities to respect the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong citizens and will work closely with the international community to make strong representations to that end," he added.

Lai, a British citizen and outspoken critic of China's ruling Communist Party, was arrested in 2020 under Hong Kong's national security law, imposed by Beijing in June that year to quell anti-government protests that continued for months in the former British colony.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Despite his deteriorating health, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

Under China's "one country, two systems" policy, Hong Kong was promised a high degree of autonomy. But Beijing has been tightening its grip on the territory in recent years.

Ozaki told the news conference that Hong Kong is seeing cases in which the "one country, two systems" principle is being eroded.

