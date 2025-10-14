 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan expresses concern over China's expanded rare earth export controls

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan expressed concerns Tuesday over China's recent decision to expand export controls on rare earths that led U.S. President Donald Trump to threaten an additional 100 percent tariff on Chinese imports beginning next month.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya told a press conference that Japan is deeply concerned about the impacts of Beijing's move, announced Thursday, on global supply chains.

China dominates the global supply of rare earths and other minerals vital for various modern technologies, from electric vehicles to weapons systems.

"We have been making requests to China at various levels, including through Foreign Minister Wang Yi, to ensure that global supply chains will not be affected further by its export controls," Iwaya said.

According to Japan's top diplomat, Beijing has told Tokyo that it will handle the issue properly, but concerns persist.

"We'll continue to cooperate with related countries and respond with necessary steps," Iwaya said.

On Sunday, Trump said he thinks U.S.-China relations will be "fine" despite renewed trade tensions following his most recent tariff threat.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Oze National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Budget (But Super Fun) Dates in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 14-20)

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Blame The Gaijin: Are Foreigners Ruining Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Autumn Foods You Need to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

5 Art Activities in Tokyo That Will Spark Your Inner Creative

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 14-20)

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Buying Baking Ingredients in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo