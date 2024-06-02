 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
politics

Japan expresses continued support for Ukraine as defense chiefs meet

SINGAPORE

Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara on Sunday expressed Tokyo's continued support for Ukraine in its war with Russia as he met with his Ukrainian counterpart on the sidelines of a security forum in Singapore.

In his opening remarks, Kihara told Ukraine Defense Minister Rustem Umerov that Moscow's "outrageous act is utterly unacceptable" and vowed Japan will cooperate with the international community in assisting Kyiv with "a strong sense of crisis" as what happened in Ukraine could also occur in East Asia.

The Japanese defense minister was apparently referring to a contingency around Taiwan, a self-ruled island under increased military threat from mainland China, which claims the territory.

Umerov, who is accompanying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Singapore gathering, expressed his gratitude for the support from Japan and readiness to discuss further assistance from the Asian nation.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, Tokyo has provided financial assistance to Kyiv as well as nonlethal defense equipment such as vehicles, bulletproof vests and drones.

In his opening remarks, Kihara told Ukraine Defense Minister Rustem Umerov that Moscow's "outrageous act is utterly unacceptable"

No, what was an utterly unacceptable outrageous act is everything that happened since 2014 and finally led to Russia's response. It was not an unprovoked invasion. Japan should stay out of it.

-2 ( +4 / -6 )

Raw BeerToday 04:43 pm JST

No, what was an utterly unacceptable outrageous act is everything that happened since 2014 and finally led to Russia's response. It was not an unprovoked invasion. Japan should stay out of it.

Sending a letter to an uninvolved party and then launching an invasion after saying there will be no invasion can only be described as outrageous. Also driving for the decapitation strike.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Raw BeerToday  04:43 pm JST

In his opening remarks, Kihara told Ukraine Defense Minister Rustem Umerov that Moscow's "outrageous act is utterly unacceptable"

No, what was an utterly unacceptable outrageous act is everything that happened since 2014 and finally led to Russia's response. It was not an unprovoked invasion. Japan should stay out of it.

Why should Japan stay out of it? Japan also is technically still at war with Russia as no peace treaty has been signed for 80 years and they still have territory illegally occupied by Russia as well.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

There’s no point in prolonging the war by giving the Western puppet Zelensky continued support. The real losers of the war are neither Ukraine nor Russia but ordinary citizens of Ukraine. I’m sure they’re ready to accept the loss of some of their territories as the price of peace.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Thanks Japan. Correct decision.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Sending a letter to an uninvolved party and then launching an invasion after saying there will be no invasion can only be described as outrageous

Taiwan, you may be a bot, but please tell us which letter you are talking about. I must have missed this fact.

Even if it was there, the invasion should have started back in 2014, at least immediately after the bombing of Lugansk by new authorities of Ukraine who came to power after the coup , after maidan. Today it is exactly ten years since Ukraine first bombed the administration of the city of Lugansk. 8 people were killed. Including children...

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

MeiyouwentiToday 05:08 pm JST

There’s no point in prolonging the war by giving the Western puppet Zelensky continued support. The real losers of the war are neither Ukraine nor Russia but ordinary citizens of Ukraine. I’m sure they’re ready to accept the loss of some of their territories as the price of peace.

Has your country surrendered some territory as proof of this concept? Also Zelenskyy and Ukraine did pretty good killing Russians for puppets.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

All the commentators here who are calling on Japan to support Ukraine in this war are most likely Americans, known worldwide as brutal military provocateurs. I doubt very much that the Japanese support their leaders in it.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

KukuToday 05:17 pm JST

Sending a letter to an uninvolved party and then launching an invasion after saying there will be no invasion can only be described as outrageous

Taiwan, you may be a bot, but please tell us which letter you are talking about. I must have missed this fact.

I shouldn't have to respond to Impolite to Other User comments but:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vladimir_Putin%27s_December_2021_ultimatum

Even if it was there, the invasion should have started back in 2014, at least immediately after the bombing of Lugansk by new authorities of Ukraine who came to power after the coup , after maidan.

Russia did invade in 2014, before the maidan was even finished. Didn't even bother with the pretense of waiting for alleged war crimes.

Today it is exactly ten years since Ukraine first bombed the administration of the city of Lugansk. 8 people were killed. Including children...

What a shame. You can imagine the size of the violin I'm playing compared to Russia's displacement of millions.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

KukuToday 05:25 pm JST

All the commentators here who are calling on Japan to support Ukraine in this war are most likely Americans, known worldwide as brutal military provocateurs. I doubt very much that the Japanese support their leaders in it.

I bet the Japanese are not dumb enough to believe that Russians are simple peaceful folk.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

By the way, I know that there are Japanese volunteers on the Russian side who were able to figure out who is right in this conflict. Everybody can see a YouTube interview with one of them.

Calls for the Japanese to support Ukraine are pure provocations.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

KukuToday 05:31 pm JST

By the way, I know that there are Japanese volunteers on the Russian side who were able to figure out who is right in this conflict. Everybody can see a YouTube interview with one of them.

You found one out of a country of 125 million. Congratulations I guess.

Calls for the Japanese to support Ukraine are pure provocations.

Russia is the land of provocations and with war crimes to follow up.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Wikipedia is not a source of credible information! It's one of numerous western propagandist things

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

KukuToday 05:34 pm JST

Wikipedia is not a source of credible information! It's one of numerous western propagandist things

Lol, so the letter never happened, huh? Don't know how you can have an argument with someone with that kind of thinking.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

What a shame. You can imagine the size of the violin I'm playing compared to Russia's displacement of millions.

After the tragegy in Odessa it was the first murdering committed by Ukraine.

Of course, the murder of just one Archduke that led to the world war, no one ever takes into account. 8 Russian people, a couple of Russian children who were killed by the Ukrainian authorities, are just 8 rootless Russians... When and where did you Americans express regret?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

