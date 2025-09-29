 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A general views show the Iranian parliament in Tehran on Sunday. Image: AP/Vahid Salemi
politics

Japan expresses regret as U.N. sanctions on Iran reimposed

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan has expressed regret as U.N. sanctions over Iran's nuclear program were reimposed amid accusations that Tehran had violated a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal, calling for continued diplomacy.

"Japan has consistently emphasized the importance of resolving the issue through dialogue...based on the position that Iran's development of nuclear weapons must never be allowed," Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said in a statement. "It is regrettable that the parties involved could not reach an agreement."

"Iran's nuclear issue stands at a crucial juncture. Japan's position which places importance on resolving this issue through dialogue remains unchanged, and the momentum for such dialogue must not be lost," he said.

Under the 2015 pact struck with six major powers -- Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States -- Iran agreed to curb its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

But President Donald Trump during his first term criticized the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as flawed and pulled the United States out in May 2018, reinstating U.S. sanctions. Iran countered the move by increasing its nuclear activities.

Britain, France and Germany in late August this year notified the U.N. Security Council of Iran's "significant non-performance" of its commitments under the deal.

A resolution to extend sanctions relief to Iran failed to pass the Security Council on Friday, paving the way for the reinstatement of the sanctions on Saturday evening.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Fun English Lessons (and Games) for Japanese Schools

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Losing A Partner in Japan: Death, Grief & Life After Loss

Savvy Tokyo

Why It’s Hard For Moms To Make Friends in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Ozempic in Japan: A Savvy Guide For Foreign Residents

Savvy Tokyo

Oyama Senmaida

GaijinPot Travel

Events

15 Halloween Food & Drink Offerings in Japan For 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Shimoda Day Trip: Waterfalls, Onsen, Beaches—and The Best Seafood of Your Life

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23–29)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

10 Cozy Book Cafes To Check Out in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

I Visited The New Harry Potter Shop in Harajuku

GaijinPot Blog