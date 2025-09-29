Japan expresses regret as U.N. sanctions on Iran reimposed

Japan has expressed regret as U.N. sanctions over Iran's nuclear program were reimposed amid accusations that Tehran had violated a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal, calling for continued diplomacy.

"Japan has consistently emphasized the importance of resolving the issue through dialogue...based on the position that Iran's development of nuclear weapons must never be allowed," Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said in a statement. "It is regrettable that the parties involved could not reach an agreement."

"Iran's nuclear issue stands at a crucial juncture. Japan's position which places importance on resolving this issue through dialogue remains unchanged, and the momentum for such dialogue must not be lost," he said.

Under the 2015 pact struck with six major powers -- Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States -- Iran agreed to curb its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

But President Donald Trump during his first term criticized the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as flawed and pulled the United States out in May 2018, reinstating U.S. sanctions. Iran countered the move by increasing its nuclear activities.

Britain, France and Germany in late August this year notified the U.N. Security Council of Iran's "significant non-performance" of its commitments under the deal.

A resolution to extend sanctions relief to Iran failed to pass the Security Council on Friday, paving the way for the reinstatement of the sanctions on Saturday evening.

