Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan extends $464 mil loan for Philippines COVID-19 response

0 Comments
MANILA

Japan will extend a 50 billion yen ($464 million) loan to the Philippine government to help its emergency measures to fight its coronavirus outbreak, its embassy said on Wednesday, in the first loan of its kind for Japan.

With 37,514 cases of the coronavirus and 1,266 deaths, the Philippines has the fourth-highest infection numbers in East Asia, more than half of which have come in the past 30 days as restrictions were eased to rescue a flagging economy.

The Philippines is the first recipient of the highly concessional COVID-19 Crisis Response Emergency Support Loan designed by the Japan to help ease the global health crisis.

The loan, which is co-financed by the Asian Development Bank(ADB), adds to a 2 billion yen Japanese grant aimed at providing Philippine hospitals and institutions with advanced medical equipment.

The Philippine government has raised $4.83 billion in concessional loans for its COVID-19 response from the ADB, World Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and the Agence Française de Développement, according to finance ministry.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 10 Hotels To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

Ishikawa

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #87: Only 30% of Japanese People Hold Their Chopsticks Properly

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Nikujaga with a Kick

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Tokyo Staycation: The Best Summer 2020 Campaigns

Savvy Tokyo

Families

A Starter Guide To International Schools In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Cleaning Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How Discovering Meditation in Japan Helped Me Find Peace

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Power Spots: The Japanese Way To Recharge Your Mind

Savvy Tokyo