Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
politics

Gov't eyes second extra budget worth over ¥1 tril: Nikkei

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's government is considering compiling a second extra budget for the current fiscal year worth over 100 trillion yen ($929.45 billion) to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

The budget will include 60 trillion yen for expanding low-interest rate loan schemes for firms hit by the pandemic, and 27 trillion yen for other financial aid programs, the paper said, without citing sources.

The government is expected to approve the budget at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #82: More Remote Work, More Cat Problems

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

The Hyatt Centric Kanazawa Is The Perfect Post-Isolation Getaway

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Meet the Japanese Yokai That Will Save us From the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Fukushima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Fukushima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

I Tried The Dalgona Coffee Trend

Savvy Tokyo