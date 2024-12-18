Japan eyes Diet session from Jan 24, upper house election on July 20

The regular Diet session will likely begin on Jan 24, later than previously envisioned, meaning that the next House of Councillors election will also be pushed back to around July 20, administration officials said Thursday.

The revised schedule, which is still under consideration, reflects calls from the Komeito party, the junior coalition partner in the government of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, which wants to limit the negative impact of back-to-back elections on voters, the officials said.

An election for the Tokyo metropolitan assembly, considered a barometer for the nationwide upper house race, is expected to be held in late June. An election must be held before the current terms of half of the upper house members end on July 28.

Based on the new schedule, the 150-day Diet session would end on June 22 with no extension, and official campaigning for the nationwide election would start on July 3 before voting on July 20, the middle of a three-day weekend.

The initial plan was for the Diet session to begin on Jan. 21, setting the stage for a July 13 upper house race.

Ishiba, who leads the Liberal Democratic Party, and Komeito chief Tetsuo Saito held talks on Wednesday at the prime minister's office, where they exchanged views on the parliamentary schedule.

The LDP, which needs Komeito's election support, is tilting toward meeting the junior partner's request, according to the sources.

