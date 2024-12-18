 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan eyes Diet session from Jan 24, upper house election on July 20

0 Comments
TOKYO

The regular Diet session will likely begin on Jan 24, later than previously envisioned, meaning that the next House of Councillors election will also be pushed back to around July 20, administration officials said Thursday.

The revised schedule, which is still under consideration, reflects calls from the Komeito party, the junior coalition partner in the government of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, which wants to limit the negative impact of back-to-back elections on voters, the officials said.

An election for the Tokyo metropolitan assembly, considered a barometer for the nationwide upper house race, is expected to be held in late June. An election must be held before the current terms of half of the upper house members end on July 28.

Based on the new schedule, the 150-day Diet session would end on June 22 with no extension, and official campaigning for the nationwide election would start on July 3 before voting on July 20, the middle of a three-day weekend.

The initial plan was for the Diet session to begin on Jan. 21, setting the stage for a July 13 upper house race.

Ishiba, who leads the Liberal Democratic Party, and Komeito chief Tetsuo Saito held talks on Wednesday at the prime minister's office, where they exchanged views on the parliamentary schedule.

The LDP, which needs Komeito's election support, is tilting toward meeting the junior partner's request, according to the sources.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Skiing, hot springs and the namagahe

Uncover a different side of Japan this winter in Akita! 👹

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo

Why Americans In Japan Must File US Taxes

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Get Back On Your Feet After All Your Friends Leave Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Ink & Passion: Modern Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Tips For Going To A Modern Japanese Wedding

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Japanese Nomikai Don’ts To Keep in Mind

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Worried That Your Kids Could Be Losing Tradition After Living Abroad?

Savvy Tokyo