Japan eyes new business support measures to improve food security

Japan's agriculture ministry is mulling a new support system for food technology and agricultural businesses to improve the country's food security, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The plans come as the government seeks to ensure a stable supply of food at fair prices, addressing concerns over availability due to rising import costs related to the war in Ukraine, as well as production challenges arising from climate change and fewer domestic producers.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries is considering steps to support partnerships between farming businesses and food makers, as well as tax incentives and low-interest loans for firms developing technology for food production and to minimize the environmental impact.

The provisions are expected to be included in the government and ruling parties' year-end outline on reforms to the tax system, with related legislation expected to be submitted to the 2025 ordinary Diet session.

Revisions to the law on food, agriculture and rural areas passed in May have made food security one of its basic principles, with the amended law including provisions to promote businesses that contribute to sustainable food supplies.

As medium- to small-sized firms make up the majority of Japan's food producers, strengthening their business foundations is an issue for the government. It plans to encourage small businesses to grow larger through business successions and mergers and acquisitions.

The agriculture ministry is also considering steps to allow farmers to pass on increased production costs to prices, the sources said.

© KYODO