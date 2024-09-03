 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan eyes new business support measures to improve food security

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan's agriculture ministry is mulling a new support system for food technology and agricultural businesses to improve the country's food security, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The plans come as the government seeks to ensure a stable supply of food at fair prices, addressing concerns over availability due to rising import costs related to the war in Ukraine, as well as production challenges arising from climate change and fewer domestic producers.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries is considering steps to support partnerships between farming businesses and food makers, as well as tax incentives and low-interest loans for firms developing technology for food production and to minimize the environmental impact.

The provisions are expected to be included in the government and ruling parties' year-end outline on reforms to the tax system, with related legislation expected to be submitted to the 2025 ordinary Diet session.

Revisions to the law on food, agriculture and rural areas passed in May have made food security one of its basic principles, with the amended law including provisions to promote businesses that contribute to sustainable food supplies.

As medium- to small-sized firms make up the majority of Japan's food producers, strengthening their business foundations is an issue for the government. It plans to encourage small businesses to grow larger through business successions and mergers and acquisitions.

The agriculture ministry is also considering steps to allow farmers to pass on increased production costs to prices, the sources said.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

1 Comment
Login to comment

The agriculture ministry is also considering steps to allow farmers to pass on increased production costs to prices, the sources said.

Looks at all the food items suffering from shrinkflation and increased prices.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Read Your Gas Bill in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What To Do During A Typhoon in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

winter

5 All-Natural Japanese Remedies To Fight And Prevent Colds

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ways To Say ‘Woman’ in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

All About Friendship Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What Happens When You Apply on GaijinPot Jobs?

GaijinPot Blog

Owara Kaze no Bon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Popular Dating Apps in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Asakusa Treasures: Musashi Japan Knives

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan’s New Entry System for Tourists (JESTA): What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Kawagoe Enmusubi Wind Chime Festival

GaijinPot Travel