Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People check in at Haneda Airport's domestic terminal in Tokyo during the last Go To Travel campaign. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara/file
politics

Gov't eyes over ¥30 tril economic stimulus; restarting Go To Travel program

15 Comments
TOKYO

The government plans to spend more than 30 trillion yen on a set of measures to ease the fallout on the Japanese economy from the coronavirus pandemic, sources close to the matter said Sunday.

The stimulus package will include providing 100,000 yen in cash handouts for all children aged 18 or younger and restarting the Go To Travel subsidy program to promote domestic tourism, the sources said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier said the size of the package will be "several tens of trillion yen."

The government will finance the measures with funds leftover from the fiscal 2020 budget and also plans to issue new bonds to cover any shortfall, said the sources.

The government will accordingly compile a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year through next March, aiming to have it passed by parliament by the end of December, they said. Part of the package will also be covered by the initial budget for fiscal 2022 to be compiled at the same time.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

15 Comments
Login to comment

If I recall correcty the last Go To campaign preceded the last set of surges that left Japan hobbled.

Hopefully this time around its totally different because half are vaxxed?

5 ( +5 / -0 )

No. Start "eyeing" the bureaucratic nightmare fully vaccinated people face entering this country and stop wasting our tax money on this.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

The stimulus package will include providing 100,000 yen in cash handouts for all children aged 18 or younger

There are about 20 million children under 18, so that equals 2 Trillion.

What about the other 28 Trillion? It's all for "Go To"?

(Just so we realize, for a total population of about 125 million people, 30 Trillion yen equates to 240,000 yen per person.)

2 ( +2 / -0 )

finance the measures with funds leftover from the fiscal 2020 budget

Still money left from the 2020 budget? Didn't know that.

Of course "GoToTravel" will be such a great idea again.

Re-name it to "GoToSpread", because that's what will most definitely happen again.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Start the 'Go To Travel Abroad' and let fully vaccinated people with a 'vaccine passport' re-enter the country without lengthy quarantines.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Is Kishida still going forward with his ¥100000 “Kash for The Kids” incentive ?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I'm just curious, what are the kids going to spend it on? Or are they just going to leave it in the bank?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

At least this GoTo “news”(not yet) will silence those selfishly begging DAILY in the infected numbers column for coupons, all at the majority of the taxpayers expense.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

No one’s “angry” just mostly confused by the J government’s lack of innovation to resolve real financial issues and hardships for the majority of Japan’s poorly paid workers and starving poor. Winter is coming and heating cost will rise.

- @Good 7:06am : “You angry folks are gonna go crazy when GoTo doesn't cause a Covid surge.”

2 ( +2 / -0 )

IF you have the extra cash, just go and enjoy eating out and travel. - No need to sit around waiting begging for government coupons. Tax supported government subsidies should go to those that really need them: small business, indigent families and the poorly paid, wage owners in Japan that are still required to pay consumption taxes on everyday necessities.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Here we go again.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Travel promotion, good.

Bad English promotion (Go to travel), not good.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The stimulus package will include providing 100,000 yen in cash handouts for all children aged 18 or younger and restarting the Go To Travel subsidy program to promote domestic tourism, the sources said.

From Abenomasks to meat tickets, the targeting of pandemic stimulus has been a joke. A significant portion of the "cash handouts for 18 and under", only one time of course so inviting misuse, will be GoTo North Korean owned pachinko and GoTo traveling to the bank accounts of hotel owners.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Economically, I think it is a good idea to promote tourism in Japan. However, with all the sars2 variants flying around, and all the unvaccinated people (some of whom refuse to even take the vaccine when it's available), it's just too soon. Try letting in the people who want to come here to work first and take things a step at a time.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

There are only 20 million people aged 18 or younger in Japan. That means the proposed 100,000yen handout for each will cost just 2 trillion yen, while last year’s all-out handouts amounted 12 trillion yen, The government should save all residents in Japan and not just those with kids.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #156: Won’t Somebody Notice The Portion Size?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

A Complete Guide to Treating Acne in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

5 At-Home Fall Girls’ Night Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Dealing With Postpartum Depression

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

A Primer on Accessing Cryptocurrency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Convenience of Casting Curses and Charms in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

5 Effective Resources for Advanced Learners of Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 1-7

Savvy Tokyo