Gov't eyes over ¥30 tril economic stimulus; restarting Go To Travel program

The government plans to spend more than 30 trillion yen on a set of measures to ease the fallout on the Japanese economy from the coronavirus pandemic, sources close to the matter said Sunday.
The stimulus package will include providing 100,000 yen in cash handouts for all children aged 18 or younger and restarting the Go To Travel subsidy program to promote domestic tourism, the sources said.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier said the size of the package will be "several tens of trillion yen."
The government will finance the measures with funds leftover from the fiscal 2020 budget and also plans to issue new bonds to cover any shortfall, said the sources.
The government will accordingly compile a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year through next March, aiming to have it passed by parliament by the end of December, they said. Part of the package will also be covered by the initial budget for fiscal 2022 to be compiled at the same time.© KYODO
15 Comments
thepersoniamnow
If I recall correcty the last Go To campaign preceded the last set of surges that left Japan hobbled.
Hopefully this time around its totally different because half are vaxxed?
factchecker
No. Start "eyeing" the bureaucratic nightmare fully vaccinated people face entering this country and stop wasting our tax money on this.
divinda
There are about 20 million children under 18, so that equals 2 Trillion.
What about the other 28 Trillion? It's all for "Go To"?
(Just so we realize, for a total population of about 125 million people, 30 Trillion yen equates to 240,000 yen per person.)
klausdorth
finance the measures with funds leftover from the fiscal 2020 budget
Still money left from the 2020 budget? Didn't know that.
Of course "GoToTravel" will be such a great idea again.
Re-name it to "GoToSpread", because that's what will most definitely happen again.
TokyoJoe
Start the 'Go To Travel Abroad' and let fully vaccinated people with a 'vaccine passport' re-enter the country without lengthy quarantines.
snowymountainhell
Is Kishida still going forward with his ¥100000 “Kash for The Kids” incentive ?
Jacko
I'm just curious, what are the kids going to spend it on? Or are they just going to leave it in the bank?
snowymountainhell
At least this GoTo “news”(not yet) will silence those selfishly begging DAILY in the infected numbers column for coupons, all at the majority of the taxpayers expense.
snowymountainhell
No one’s “angry” just mostly confused by the J government’s lack of innovation to resolve real financial issues and hardships for the majority of Japan’s poorly paid workers and starving poor. Winter is coming and heating cost will rise.
snowymountainhell
IF you have the extra cash, just go and enjoy eating out and travel. - No need to sit around waiting begging for government coupons. Tax supported government subsidies should go to those that really need them: small business, indigent families and the poorly paid, wage owners in Japan that are still required to pay consumption taxes on everyday necessities.
Lindsay
Here we go again.
letsberealistic
Travel promotion, good.
Bad English promotion (Go to travel), not good.
dagon
The stimulus package will include providing 100,000 yen in cash handouts for all children aged 18 or younger and restarting the Go To Travel subsidy program to promote domestic tourism, the sources said.
From Abenomasks to meat tickets, the targeting of pandemic stimulus has been a joke. A significant portion of the "cash handouts for 18 and under", only one time of course so inviting misuse, will be GoTo North Korean owned pachinko and GoTo traveling to the bank accounts of hotel owners.
obladi
Economically, I think it is a good idea to promote tourism in Japan. However, with all the sars2 variants flying around, and all the unvaccinated people (some of whom refuse to even take the vaccine when it's available), it's just too soon. Try letting in the people who want to come here to work first and take things a step at a time.
Meiyouwenti
There are only 20 million people aged 18 or younger in Japan. That means the proposed 100,000yen handout for each will cost just 2 trillion yen, while last year’s all-out handouts amounted 12 trillion yen, The government should save all residents in Japan and not just those with kids.