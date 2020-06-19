Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan eyes thorough review of defense after missile plan suspended

TOKYO

Japan will thoroughly review its security policy in line with the spirit of being "exclusively defense-oriented" under the war-renouncing Constitution, a top government spokesman said Friday after the deployment of a land-based missile defense system was suspended.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has indicated that acquiring the capability to strike foreign enemy bases to protect Japan from missile attacks may be an option, as proposed by some within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"As the security environment surrounding Japan is increasingly severe, the government plans to thoroughly discuss how our security policy should be...in line with the spirit of being 'exclusively defense-oriented' and within the bounds of the Constitution," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference.

Under the Constitution, striking an enemy base is allowed for self-defense if there are no other means, Suga said.

Earlier this week, the government suspended a plan to introduce the U.S.-made Aegis Ashore missile defense system due to technical and cost issues, in a sudden policy change after facing opposition from residents at candidate sites for the system's deployment.

Abe told a press conference Thursday the government will begin discussions this summer at the National Security Council to review the country's security policy.

"We need to think seriously about what 'deterrence' means and we don't have much time left," Abe said.

The Aegis Ashore system was meant to counter ballistic missile threats from North Korea. Pyongyang's test-firings of projectiles, believed to be short-range ballistic missiles, have left Japan on alert.

Some lawmakers of the LDP's panel on national defense are calling for Japan to acquire the ability to attack foreign bases. They believe interceptor missiles may be ineffective at a time when countries such as North Korea are enhancing their missile technology.

The pacifist Constitution does not prohibit Japan from possessing the "minimum necessary" capability to defend itself. Based on this interpretation, the government maintains that the country's Self-Defense Forces are constitutional.

Abe wants to amend the supreme law and have the SDF specifically mentioned to end years of domestic debate over the constitutionality of the forces.

The best defense is inoffensive. Making love is much better than making trouble, as simple as that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

