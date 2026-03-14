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Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi Image: AP
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Koizumi says Japan needs major updates on defense strategy after Ukraine, Iran

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TOKYO

Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Friday his country should deepen discussions on how better to defend against new types of threats as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the U.S.-Israel war with Iran have changed the way battles are fought.

The comment came as Japan is set to revise three national security documents later this year to strengthen its defense capabilities in what Koizumi calls the most severe security environment since the end of World War II.

"In the (Russian) invasion of Ukraine, drone technology has been updated within a few weeks -- an unprecedented speed of innovation," he told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

"The U.S. Army plans to buy at least one million drones over the next two to three years, so we must consider what to do, taking into account the scale of procurement pursued by various countries."

Japan has been substantially increasing its defense spending at a time of growing threats from China and North Korea.

The minister also said deliveries of U.S.-made Tomahawk and Norwegian-made Joint Strike Missiles to the Self-Defense Forces have begun as Japan aims to enhance its "standoff" defense capability, the main pillar of so-called counterstrike capabilities.

Those missiles are capable of being launched from beyond the range of enemy fire.

"Our defense capabilities, including standoff missiles, remain the minimum necessary for self-defense, to be used only in the event of an armed attack from another country, and do not pose a threat to other nations," Koizumi said.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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