 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Finance Ministry in Tokyo, Japan April 17, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo Image: Reuters/Issei Kato
politics

Japan finance minister preparing to attend G7; Bessent meeting possible

0 Comments
By Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday that he would seek to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on the sidelines of the G7 meetings in Canada next week to discuss foreign exchange.

"I'm making preparations to attend the meetings of G7 finance leaders in Canada next week," Kato told a regular press conference, referring to the May 20-22 meetings of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven economic powers.

"If circumstances allow, I'd like to use this opportunity to have a meeting with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and continue to discuss foreign exchange," he said.

Japan and the United States have agreed to keep the thorny issue of currency rates separate from direct trade negotiations, setting aside the issues for talks between their finance ministers.

At Tuesday's press conference, Kato said if the meeting with Bessent goes ahead, they could naturally discuss foreign exchange as part of Japan's tariff negotiations with the United States.

Kato and Bessent last met on April 24 in Washington, where they agreed to continue "constructive" dialogue on currency policy, but did not discuss setting currency targets or a framework to control yen moves.

U.S. President Donald Trump's focus on addressing the trade deficit and his past criticisms of Japan's weak yen have heightened market concerns that Tokyo will face pressure to strengthen the yen against the dollar.

The dollar surged on Monday as the United States and China reached a deal to temporarily cut reciprocal tariffs, easing immediate concerns that a trade war between the world's two biggest economies could lead to a global recession.

The risk-on mood weighed on safe-haven currencies such as the yen, with the dollar briefly hitting 148.64 yen, its highest since April 3.

Asked about the U.S.-China deal, Kato said the government will closely monitor related developments, examine the impact thoroughly and act appropriately, while declining to comment on currency developments.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Best Spas and Saunas in Tokyo for 2025: Wellness, Design and Relaxation

GaijinPot Blog

Ashidakagumo: The Giant Japanese Spider Hiding in Your House

GaijinPot Blog

Sefure: ‘Sex Friend’ Aka Friends With Benefits in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What Is The Average Salary in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Aoi Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Normal Things in Japan That Totally Blew My Mind

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Kanda Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo Orthodontics: Braces & Invisalign in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Where to Find Art, Design & Photography Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo