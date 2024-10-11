 Japan Today
Japan's Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato attends a press conference in Tokyo
Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato Image: Reuters/Issei Kato
politics

Japan finance minister to attend G7, G20, IMF, World Bank gatherings this month

TOKYO

Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Friday he would attend meetings of financial leaders from the Group of Seven and Group of 20 economic powers, as well as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank gatherings later this month.

Speaking to reporters in a news conference, Kato said he would travel to Washington Oct 23-27 to attend those meetings.

"I hope to build relationships with other finance ministers and to discuss various global economic and financial issues," he said.

