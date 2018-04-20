Finance official denies sexual misconduct allegation

Japan's vice finance minister denied sexual misconduct allegations against him on Thursday and challenged a TV station's report that its employee was a victim.

Junichi Fukuda announced his resignation Wednesday, citing difficulty carrying out his duties amid escalating criticism and attention since the allegations surfaced a week ago. He denied making sexually suggestive remarks after TV Asahi identified the victim as one of its female employees.

The Weekly Shincho magazine published sexually suggestive remarks that Fukuda allegedly made to an unidentified female reporter in her 30s. The magazine released parts of what it said was an audio recording of Fukuda's remarks, alleging that he routinely made similar comments to female reporters in private conversations.

On Thursday, Fukuda told reporters that his comments were taken out of context. "You should be able to tell it's not sexual harassment if you examine the whole (conversation)," he said.

Fukuda said he was "not aware of making any remark that could be taken as sexual harassment."

He acknowledged having regular one-on-one meetings with members of the Finance Ministry press club - most of who work for major Japanese newspapers and broadcasters including TV Asahi - but denied making offensive remarks. He did not rule out a possibility of engaging in a "word play" with bar hostesses after work.

In the alleged conversation, the man described as Fukuda in the article says "I want to kiss you" and repeatedly asks questions such as, "Can I touch your breasts?" and "Can I tie your hands?"

The magazine defended its reporting and released a follow-up story Thursday with more details of Fukuda's allegedly obscene talk, but without identifying the victim.

Fukuda's case is the latest embarrassment for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's embattled government that has been stung by cronyism and other scandals. A scandal at one at Japan's most powerful ministries could be especially damaging.

"Further blow to the administration," said a headline in the liberal-leaning Mainichi newspaper, referring to Fukuda's resignation. The conservative Yomiuri, known for its pro-Abe stance, said in its editorial: "There is a big question mark over the government's administrative management ability."

The Finance Ministry's handling of the allegation has triggered an outrage over its insensitive crisis management, after it urged the alleged victim to come forward and report to a panel of ministry-commissioned lawyers so they can hear both sides and determine whether there was sexual misconduct. Women's rights groups, lawmakers and media groups accused the investigators of lacking sensitivity and privacy awareness.

Finance Minister Taro Aso has come under attack over his lax oversight of Fukuda and the rest of the ministry whose credibility has been shaken by a questionable state land sale linked to Abe's wife and massive alterations of official documents related to the deal. Another top finance official has resigned and a third official related to the deal committed a suicide.

Abe himself faces another scandal involving alleged favorable treatment given to a friend who opened a veterinary college, and accusations of mishandling of documents at the Finance Ministry and several other departments. The mounting scandals have called into question Abe's chances of securing a third term as party leader in September and could even force him to step down before the leadership race.

TV Asahi said its reporter had recorded the conversation as evidence. It said she provided the recording to the magazine after her own boss said it would be difficult to report the incident on the network.

TV Asahi executive Hiroshi Shinozuka told a midnight news conference that the company regretted failing to address the reporter's complaint, but that it planned to lodge a protest with the ministry over sexual harassment.

Speaking out for victims of sexual misconduct in Japan is difficult because of the lack of social support and understanding for the victims, says Shiori Ito, a journalist and sexual assault victim who became a harbinger of Japan's nascent #MeToo movement. "There are constant fears of losing a job and means of support by going public," she said.

