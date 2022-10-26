Japan, Finland pledge unity against Russia over Ukraine war

The defense ministers of Japan and Finland on Wednesday pledged unity against Russia over its war in Ukraine at a time when the international community is facing a severe security environment, the Japanese government said.
During their meeting in Tokyo, Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and his Finnish counterpart Antti Kaikkonen also agreed to keep close communication between political leaders and officers of their respective countries, according to the Defense Ministry.
"Japan and Finland are partners sharing fundamental values," Hamada said at the outset of the talks, adding the two nations are adjacent to Russia on its east and west sides and "have a lot in common in terms of recognition of situations and strategic interests" despite the geographical distance between them.
Kaikkonen told Hamada that Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has entered its ninth month, has been shaking global security affairs.
The two ministers also vowed to promote their defense cooperation and exchanges to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific, a vision advocated by Japan and the United States in a veiled counter to China's growing military clout in the region.
Amid growing security concerns following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Finland applied to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in May, along with Sweden. The two Scandinavian countries were given a clear path to membership in June after Turkey withdrew its opposition.
After the launch of the Russian war, Japan, a non-NATO member, has been putting more effort into boosting defense cooperation with the trans-Atlantic military alliance, which has gradually deepened its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.© KYODO
4 Comments
Michael Machida
Interesting. Seems Japan is also making alliances with other countries around the world in a strategic militaristic method as to combat Russia, China, and North Korea. Great to see Japan follow how The United States Of America does things to hold back the Axis Of Evil.
TokyoLiving
What a biased way to say "I'm a lapdog and I do whatever the US asks of me, regardless of my own consequences".. pfffff !!..
If you're really scared of the "axis of evil" call 911..
EdwardCanada
Good to see European and Asian countries getting together and forming alliances.
Taiwan and Lithuania is another unlikely geographical hook-up - yet they have commonality in that they both have big bully assholes intimidating and bothering them them all the time.
obladi
Anyone who financially or militarily supports Russia is supporting a future without democracy. Therefore, even symbolic gestures among democratic nations are important.
Yrral
When you the big dog ,you do not need poodles in your way
englisc aspyrgend
Good that democracies are creating a dense interconnected web of alliances across the globe to aid and support each other in the face of the growing aggression of oppressive dictatorships.
The barbaric, brutal and murderous attack by russia on Ukraine has been a salutary and much needed wake-up call to all civilised nations.