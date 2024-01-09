Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, left, and Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen attend a joint press conference in Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday. Photo: Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP
politics

Japan, Finland agree to promote security cooperation

0 Comments
HELSINKI

The foreign ministers of Japan and Finland agreed Tuesday that the countries will further promote security cooperation, as the international order has been shaken by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At a joint press announcement after their meeting in Helsinki, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said she and her Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen shared Tokyo's "Nordic diplomacy initiative" to strengthen collaboration in various fields with Northern European nations significantly.

Under the initiative, Japan aims to boost cooperative ties with Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Sweden in the areas of not only security but also research activities in the Arctic, gender equality, decarbonization, and digitalization, among others, Kamikawa said.

Finland, a neighbor of Russia, had maintained decades-long military neutrality but applied to join NATO in May 2022 following the launch of Moscow's war against Kyiv three months earlier, and became the 31st member of the trans-Atlantic alliance last April.

Kamikawa became the first Japanese foreign minister to visit Finland since 1985, according to the Foreign Ministry.

She is on her two-week tour to Europe, North America and Turkey from Friday. She visited Ukraine on Sunday.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

What is the Difference Between Sento and Onsen?

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

10 Essential Items for Staying Warm during Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Looks for Winter 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Kyushu Railway History Museum

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

Meganebashi Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s New Openings in 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

8 Beautiful Winter Destinations in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Zuiryu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Nagasaki Nomozaki Dinosaur Park

GaijinPot Travel

Renewing Your Visa In-person and Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Curated Collections

Savvy Tokyo