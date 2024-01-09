Japan, Finland agree to promote security cooperation

The foreign ministers of Japan and Finland agreed Tuesday that the countries will further promote security cooperation, as the international order has been shaken by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At a joint press announcement after their meeting in Helsinki, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said she and her Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen shared Tokyo's "Nordic diplomacy initiative" to strengthen collaboration in various fields with Northern European nations significantly.

Under the initiative, Japan aims to boost cooperative ties with Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Sweden in the areas of not only security but also research activities in the Arctic, gender equality, decarbonization, and digitalization, among others, Kamikawa said.

Finland, a neighbor of Russia, had maintained decades-long military neutrality but applied to join NATO in May 2022 following the launch of Moscow's war against Kyiv three months earlier, and became the 31st member of the trans-Atlantic alliance last April.

Kamikawa became the first Japanese foreign minister to visit Finland since 1985, according to the Foreign Ministry.

She is on her two-week tour to Europe, North America and Turkey from Friday. She visited Ukraine on Sunday.

