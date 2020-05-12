Aso says no tax cuts for time being to counter pandemic

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he was not considering tax cuts, including a reduction in the sales tax, for the time being as a way of easing the economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic.
"Japan's fiscal condition is in a severe state and will likely turn more dire due to the pandemic," Aso told parliament.
"Cutting tax isn't something I have in mind for the time being," Aso said, when asked by a lawmaker whether the government could cut tax as part of efforts to support an economy suffering from the fallout of the pandemic.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
kurisupisu
So, what does Aso have in mind to alleviate the government promoted recession?
Michael Machida
Aso makes it clear that the Japanese Government has no clue what they are doing. We need a few women in the Government to add some thinking to the mix.