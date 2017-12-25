Kono lays wreath at Israel Holocaust memorial

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Monday laid a wreath at Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem and called for stronger ties between the two countries.
He wrote in the memorial's guest book that he prayed "from the bottom of my heart that such a tragedy will never be repeated".
At a joint press conference with President Reuvin Rivlin, he said Japan "regards Israel as a country full of talent, not just a state of technology, but humanity, art and science".
"I hope to increase the exchange of people between (the) two countries," he added.
Rivlin said he was "very concerned" about North Korea and that "a crisis on one side of the globe can influence the other side of the globe".
In a statement, Rivlin's spokesman said Kono voiced hope that Israel and Japan would establish direct air links "sometime soon".
Kono also met Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas later Monday.© 2017 AFP
Yubaru
He should have taken the idiots from within his LDP party and the government who dont believe the holocaust happened with him!
quercetum
Anyone notice the font size of his name? Yeah, let’s make sure people know who I am.
Wallace Fred
Rather hypocritical seeing as his party totally denies crimes against humanity attributed to japan. Must desperately need something.