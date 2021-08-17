Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Motegi pledges more humanitarian assistance for Gaza

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday pledged additional humanitarian assistance for the Gaza Strip following Israeli airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave during a tit-for-tat conflict earlier in the year.

Meeting separately with Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Malki and President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah in the West Bank, Motegi also called on the Palestinians to maintain a cease-fire with Israel and resume peace talks.

In 2006, Japan proposed a "Corridor for Peace and Prosperity" as an initiative toward the peaceful coexistence of Israel and a future Palestinian state through economic development projects in the region.

"We urged both the Palestinian and Israeli sides to refrain from taking unilateral actions that raise tensions and to take measures to foster confidence" between them, Motegi told reporters.

Malki, thanking Japan for its involvement in regional issues, said the Palestinian government is "ready" to engage with Israel when there is a chance "to move forward the peace process."

The cease-fire came into effect after the military confrontation between Israel and the Hamas Islamist movement, which controls Gaza, continued for about 10 days in May.

Japan has sent humanitarian assistance worth $23 million to the Palestinians since the May bombing, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Motegi plans to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

A boycott of all Israeli goods and services would be a good first step

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Spooky Japanese Superstitions and Their Origins

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #2

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Terrifying Japanese Urban Legends Based on True Stories

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

3 Healthy Recipes To Cool You Down

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why are There So Many Summer Festivals in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Child Safety Tips From Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #144: Naoshima’s Pumpkin Blown Away by Typhoon Lupit

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 9-15

Savvy Tokyo