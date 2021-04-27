Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese foreign minister to visit Britain, 3 Eastern European countries

TOKYO

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday he will leave for Britain and three Eastern European countries -- Slovenia, Poland, and Bosnia and Herzegovina -- later this week.

During the trip from Thursday to May 8, Motegi will take part in a meeting in London with his counterparts from the Group of Seven industrialized countries.

The three-day G-7 meeting from next Monday comes as Japan seeks to strengthen ties with democratic European countries amid shared concern over China's growing assertiveness.

"It is extremely important that Japan shows its presence in Europe at this juncture when discussions over the Indo-Pacific region are becoming more active," Motegi said at a press conference.

European countries have been shifting their attention to the region, the major engine of world economic growth, to secure national interests.

The European Union agreed in mid-April to formulate an Indo-Pacific strategy.

Motegi is set to have a bilateral meeting with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Monday while in London and is arranging one with his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken, who will also attend the G-7 meeting.

The London leg of the Japanese foreign minister's trip will be sandwiched by visits to his counterparts in the three other European countries.

In Poland, Motegi will attend a foreign ministers' meeting of the Visegrad Group, which comprises Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and its host country.

