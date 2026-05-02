Japan foreign minister urges Iran to show flexibility in standoff with U.S.

Japan's foreign minister urged Iran to show "flexibility" during phone talks with his counterpart on Saturday, his ministry said, with the standoff between the United States and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz closure continuing.
The 20-minute call between Toshimitsu Motegi, who is visiting Kenya, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi took place as Tehran is reported to have presented to the United States a new proposal for negotiations to end the war via mediator Pakistan.
According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Araghchi briefed Motegi on the current situation, including the exchanges between the United States and Iran, and the outlook.
In response, Motegi stated that Japan has "strong expectations" that the current ceasefire will hold and that U.S.-Iran talks will resume at an early date and lead to a final agreement, while calling on Iran to show "maximum flexibility," the ministry said.
Motegi also stressed the importance of ensuring that vessels of all countries can pass freely and safely through the Strait of Hormuz and called for the swift passage of remaining ships after Japan-related vessels recently transited the waterway.
The talks were held at Tehran's request and the ministers agreed to maintain close communication, according to the Japanese ministry. They previously held phone talks on April 15.
A ceasefire between Washington and Tehran has been in place since early April, but no breakthrough has been seen so far in the negotiations and global oil supply disruptions continue following the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy chokepoint.© KYODO
1 Comment
Login to comment
GuruMick
Iran didnt start bombing itself....it was the victim of a sneak attack when negotiations were underway.
Its current position is to have permanent cessation of hostilities, remove the US blockade of Iranian ports by the US ,
Iran will allow shipping to pass as before and talks re uranium can occur when these conditions are met.
There was a complex and binding deal before involving other major powers like China and Russia which Trump unilaterally tore up.
In passing, negotiating a deal on uranium enrichment limits included a group of 70 or so scientists when this first deal was struck under Obama.
I think sending two people like Kushner and the other fellow does not meet the standards of serious discussion.
In any event, in this war, Trump has had many positions, but Iran has shown it is a match for the USA