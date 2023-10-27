Kishida, Macron discuss Middle East conflict

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed Friday to work together to protect their citizens in the Middle East amid the intensifying conflict between Israel and Hamas, the government said.

Kishida and Macron talked for 35 minutes by phone weeks after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct 7, prompting many countries to rush to evacuate their nationals living in the region.

During the talks, Kishida condemned Hamas for carrying out "terror attacks," saying it is natural for Israel to exercise its right to safeguard its own territory and citizens in accordance with international law.

Kishida also said Japan is concerned about the humanitarian situation of citizens in Gaza, a Palestinian enclave ruled by the Islamist group, which has been pounded by Israeli airstrikes. He pledged to consider support measures that would respond to local needs.

Japan, this year's rotating chair of the Group of Seven, and France also affirmed the need to collaborate with the other G7 nations in dealing with the situation.

Stability in the Middle East is important for Japan, which is highly dependent on crude oil imports from the region.

© KYODO