Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Kishida, Macron discuss Middle East conflict

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed Friday to work together to protect their citizens in the Middle East amid the intensifying conflict between Israel and Hamas, the government said.

Kishida and Macron talked for 35 minutes by phone weeks after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct 7, prompting many countries to rush to evacuate their nationals living in the region.

During the talks, Kishida condemned Hamas for carrying out "terror attacks," saying it is natural for Israel to exercise its right to safeguard its own territory and citizens in accordance with international law.

Kishida also said Japan is concerned about the humanitarian situation of citizens in Gaza, a Palestinian enclave ruled by the Islamist group, which has been pounded by Israeli airstrikes. He pledged to consider support measures that would respond to local needs.

Japan, this year's rotating chair of the Group of Seven, and France also affirmed the need to collaborate with the other G7 nations in dealing with the situation.

Stability in the Middle East is important for Japan, which is highly dependent on crude oil imports from the region.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Kishida, Macron discuss Middle East conflict

Discuss it, and then direct all humanitarian and other aid towards Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 23 – 29

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Fun Shibuya Halloween Alternatives in Japan for 2023

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Fish to Celebrate Fall

Savvy Tokyo

How To Find Good Real Estate Agents in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

12 Japanese Essential Oils for a Zen State of Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Friendly Fusion Izakaya: Tokyo’s Bal Scene Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Worst Tourist Traps and Where to Go Instead

GaijinPot Blog

5 Spots in Osaka Every Photographer Should Know

GaijinPot Blog

Yutoku Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Funai Castle Ruins (Oita Castle)

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Temples and Shrines Devoted to Mythical Creatures in Japan

GaijinPot Blog