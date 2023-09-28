Japan, France conduct live-fire military exercise in South Pacific

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force and the French Army conducted a joint live-fire exercise in the South Pacific on Thursday, as the two nations seek to boost defense cooperation amid increasing military assertiveness by China in the region.
The latest drills were part of "Brunet Takamori," the two countries' first-ever joint ground combat exercise held from Sept. 10 to Saturday in the French territory of New Caledonia.
About 60 Japanese personnel and some 250 French troops are taking part in the exercise involving live-fire, reconnaissance, communications and tactical drills, among others.
Commander of the French armed forces in New Caledonia Gen. Yann Latil told reporters on Thursday that both organizations were able to learn a lot and work together at a close level, adding that the Indo-Pacific strategies of Japan and France are "quite similar" under the shared objective of a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Col. Hirokazu Ito, commanding officer of the GSDF's 5th Infantry Regiment, which took part in the three-week exercise, emphasized the significance of the training and said it was an opportunity to learn from the French.
"The French forces have experienced various field battles around the world in the past. In terms of combat skills, they have cultivated the know-how," he said.
Japan and France have increased defense cooperation in recent years under the Japan-France Acquisition and Cross Servicing Agreement, which came into effect in 2019.© KYODO
wolfshine
Hilarious, considering what a terrible ally France is not just to Japan, but every single western-affiliated country.
JboneInTheZone
France needs these drills so they can practice surrendering when the time actually comes
Desert Tortoise
You greatly underestimate the French military. Their forces fought effectively in Iraq during Desert Storm and again in Afghanistan. There were periods where the US Navy's aircraft carrier force was stretched thin and the French would send the Charles de Gaulle around to the North Arabian Sea so their airwing could provide air support to NATO forces operating in Afghanistan, giving the US Navy a break from this mission. Their forces have also fought effectively as a part of the coalition fighting Daesh in Syria. While French forces had to leave the Sahel due to military coups in the nations they were there to protect from Daesh and Tuareg rebels their forces, along with those from UK, Sweden and Estonia, proved effective in countering Daesh. They fought well and kept the bad guys out of large swaths of the region they were there to protect.