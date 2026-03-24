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politics

Japan, France to cooperate on next-generation reactors

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TOKYO

Japan and France plan to agree to boost cooperation on next-generation nuclear reactors at a Tokyo summit between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and President Emmanuel Macron, diplomatic sources said Monday ahead of his visit from March 31.

The move on small modular reactors comes as the leaders are expected to issue a joint statement centered on cooperation in national security and energy fields, with a separate joint document covering nuclear power, artificial intelligence, global health and other areas, the sources said.

France is known for its nuclear power expertise, while Japan is seeking to maximize use of the technology as part of efforts to diversify the resource-poor nation's energy mix.

At the summit, the leaders are expected to confirm their shared understanding on the importance of stable energy supplies, the sources said.

They are expected to confirm cooperation on the safe operation of existing nuclear plants and the reuse of spent fuel and agree to promote decommissioning efforts with the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power complex's ongoing works in mind.

Alongside the leaders' summit, the Japanese and French foreign and defense ministers are expected to hold "two-plus-two" talks.

Their agenda is likely to include discussion on expanding joint exercises involving Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the French military, and cooperation on cyber policies, according to the sources.

Tokyo is aiming to deepen cooperation with France across a wide range of fields, with the European country hosting the Group of Seven meetings this year.

© KYODO

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