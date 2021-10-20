Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan, France to hold 2-plus-2 security talks this year

0 Comments
PARIS

Japan and France plan to hold security talks involving their foreign and defense ministers within the year, the French government said Tuesday.

Sources knowledgeable about the matter said the so-called two-plus-two talks will be held in the Japanese capital, likely between late November and early December.

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly are expected to visit Tokyo for the sixth round of talks since the inaugural meeting in 2019.

Setting the stage for the two-plus-two meeting, a working-level dialogue between Japanese and French foreign ministry and defense officials was held on Tuesday in Tokyo.

In July this year, then Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and French President Emmanuel Macron met and affirmed deeper security cooperation to achieve a free and open Indo-Pacific in light of China's military buildup and assertive territorial claims in the region.

The Japanese Self-Defense Forces held in Japan a joint exercise in May that included the United States, Australia and France to boost the capability of defending remote islands.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

7 Japanese Anime, Games and Movies Like ‘Squid Game’

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Cool Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for Experienced Techies, Teachers and Sales Pros

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #154: Do Not Eat, Drink or Break up in Our Store

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

13 Halloween-Inspired Takeaway Treats In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Families

The Ins & Outs of Japanese Elementary School Holidays

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #153: A Timer-Lock Smartphone Case

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

5 Sweet Potato Treats in Japan

GaijinPot Blog