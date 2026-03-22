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German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, left, and Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, hold a joint press conference at the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Yokosuka Naval Base on Sunday. Image: David Mareuil/Pool via AP
politics

Japan, Germany defense ministers discuss potential new pact to deepen ties

2 Comments
YOKOSUKA

The defense ministers of Japan and Germany on Sunday underlined the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation, including via a potential new agreement to make joint exercises smoother and more effective.

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi hosted his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in his hometown of Yokosuka near Tokyo, highlighting the close ties between the two countries.

"The importance of close coordination between like-minded nations like Japan and Germany is greater than ever," Koizumi said during a joint press appearance following their meeting at a Maritime Self-Defense Force base.

Pistorius revealed that he proposed the signing of a bilateral reciprocal access agreement to allow their troops to conduct activities on each other's soil more easily.

Japan and Germany have been deepening security cooperation, especially as Russia's war in Ukraine has reinforced the view that the security of the Indo-Pacific and that of Europe is inseparable.

The two ministers discussed the situation in the Middle East and the possibility of further cooperation in defense procurement.

Koizumi said they agreed to continue discussions as needed to ensure regional peace and security.

In a written interview with Kyodo News ahead of his visit, Pistorius expressed his willingness to explore a new defense agreement with Japan and voiced concern about the situation in the Persian Gulf.

© KYODO

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2 Comments
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Countries can’t trust America anymore so forming new ties is a sensible move.

Arab countries ‘donated’ billions of $$ to trump & his family, & got zero protection from Iranian attacks.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Koizumi said they agreed to continue discussions as needed to ensure regional peace and security.

He is a liar. What does he do for regional peace ? Instead of lying about most peaceful neighborhood of the world, be is making trouble for the regionals. Japan will end up very badly with like minded colonial mentality.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

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