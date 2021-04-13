Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, second from right, and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, right, attend a video conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, top left on screen, and German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, top right on screen, at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo during their "2 plus 2" ministerial meeting on Tuesday. Photo: Frank Robichon/Pool via AP
politics

Japan, Germany to expand military cooperation

3 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

Japan and Germany agreed in security talks Tuesday to expand their military cooperation as the two nations shared concern about China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

At the so-called “two-plus-two” talks held online, the Japanese and German foreign ministers and defense ministers agreed to step up their cooperation in defense and military equipment and technology transfers based on their intelligence sharing pact signed in March.

The four ministers exchanged views on China’s territorial claims in the East and South China seas and shared “grave concern” over the situation in Hong Kong and the human rights conditions in China's Xinjiang region, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Germany has been increasing engagement in the Indo-Pacific region and will be dispatching a frigate to the region. Japan welcomed the plan and suggested the possibility of joint naval exercises and German participation in a patrolling mission to watch for illegal ship-to-ship trade involving North Korea.

Japan and the United States have been promoting what they call a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” a vision of economic and security cooperation among countries that share democratic values to counter China's growing influence. The U.S. and Japan plus Australia and India, known as the “Quad,” are trying to gain wider support.

Germany last year released policy guidelines for the Indo-Pacific region, seeking to play a more active role in Asia.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Two "old" dogs; they still can bite.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

https://www.britannica.com/topic/Axis-Powers

Germany has been increasing engagement in the Indo-Pacific region and will be dispatching a frigate to the region.

South China sea and Pasific? That's long way from North sea and Baltic sea, unless want to really show power around Asia.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Good. Germany is an excellent current ally.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Military cooperation with a country that has invested a vast amount of money in China and is also one of the biggest trading partners of the communist regime. Will it work?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

