Japan, Germany sign intel-sharing pact to boost defense cooperation

Japan and Germany on Monday signed an agreement to facilitate the exchange of classified information to strengthen defense cooperation.

The signing of the pact at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo between Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Ina Lepel, German ambassador to Japan, came as the major European country seeks to boost its presence in the Indo-Pacific region amid China's rapid rise.

Since February 2019, when German Chancellor Angela Merkel was in Tokyo for talks with then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the two countries had negotiated toward the signing of such a treaty, also aimed at appropriately protecting their sensitive information.

Motegi told Lepel that Japan welcomes Germany's Indo-Pacific policy guidelines compiled last year and a planned dispatch of its frigate to the region, according to the ministry.

In the guidelines, Germany underscored its intention to increase engagement with Asia, noting its economic potential and China's rising power in the region.

Japan already has similar intel-sharing pacts with the United States, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Australia, Britain, France, India, Italy and South Korea, according to the ministry.

