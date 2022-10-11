Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan, Germany to hold 2nd ministerial security talks in early November

TOKYO

The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and Germany plan to hold a second round of security talks in early November in Germany, Japanese government sources said Wednesday.

The "two-plus-two" meeting will be held as the two nations step up their defense cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, where China is becoming active militarily.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, along with their German counterparts Annalena Baerbock and Christine Lambrecht, are expected to highlight the importance of the rule of law, while keeping Russia's war in Ukraine in mind, according to the sources.

North Korea's missile and nuclear threats are also likely to be brought up during the meeting, the sources said.

The upcoming talks would be the first in-person talks for Tokyo and Berlin. The four ministers met virtually in April last year, their first two-plus-two gathering.

However, the sources caution the meeting could still be rescheduled because Hamada may end up being too busy to go to Germany due to an ongoing review of Japan's national security strategy and two other key defense documents set to be updated by the end of the year.

Hayashi is hoping to visit Germany in early November to attend a foreign ministers meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations, the sources added.

As part of the growing security cooperation between Tokyo and Berlin, Germany last month sent three Eurofighter jets to Japan. A German frigate also made a port call in Japan last November, becoming the first German military vessel to do so in nearly 20 years.

