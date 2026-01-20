Japan gov't bans ministers' fundraisers ahead of election

The Japanese government has imposed a total ban on political fundraisers by ministers, its top spokesperson said Tuesday, as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi gears up for a snap House of Representatives election slated for February.

The revisions to the ministerial code approved by the cabinet bar ministers from holding fundraisers of any size, a change from previous rules that merely urged them to avoid large fundraisers without setting numerical thresholds.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said the ban was made "with consideration for the true intent" of the code, which he said is intended to "maintain integrity and secure public trust in politics and administration."

Japan's ministerial code applies to cabinet ministers, senior vice ministers and parliamentary vice ministers.

The change before the election, planned for Feb 8, could be aimed at underscoring that Takaichi has a proactive stance on political reform. Her Liberal Democratic Party has faced scrutiny over the issue since it emerged in late 2023 that some party factions failed to report income from fundraising events, creating slush funds.

