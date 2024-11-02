Japan gov't coalition partner Komeito to name transport minister as new chief

Japan's junior ruling coalition partner is likely to appoint transport minister Tetsuo Saito as its new leader, following incumbent Keiichi Ishii's loss in the general election late last month, sources close to the matter said Saturday.

Ishii, who became head of the Komeito party on Sept. 28, has expressed his intention to step down, adding to the ruling bloc's woes as the Liberal Democratic Party grapples with a loss of public trust amid a slush funds scandal.

Komeito, backed by the major lay Buddhist organization Soka Gakkai, is slated to decide on the recommendation of Saito at a meeting of its central executive committee on Thursday and formally select him at its extraordinary party convention next Saturday, the sources said.

The ruling coalition, consisting of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's LDP and Komeito, lost its majority in Sunday's election for the powerful House of Representatives, forcing it to seek support from other parties.

Komeito has determined that Saito, a 72-year-old veteran lawmaker with ministerial experience, is suitable to lead the party's rebuilding efforts, as it prioritizes victory in the House of Councillors election scheduled for next summer.

Holding a doctorate in engineering, Saito conducted research on space development at a Japanese construction company before being elected to the lower house in 1993. He is believed to maintain communication channels with both ruling and opposition party lawmakers.

