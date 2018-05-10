Japan gov't debt hits record-high Y1,087 tril at end of March

Japan's government debt hit a record-high 1,087.81 trillion yen ($9.9 trillion) at the end of March, the Finance Ministry said Thursday, reflecting rising social security costs and underscoring the country's dismal fiscal health.
The figure rose 16.25 trillion yen from a year earlier. Debt per capita stood at 8.60 million yen based on the country's estimated population of 126.53 million as of April 1.
The government has ramped up the issuance of longer-term bonds to cover growing social security spending including on medical costs and pensions amid a rapid demographic shift toward the elderly.
Ultralow borrowing costs due to the Bank of Japan's monetary easing have made it easier to take on debt, but are also putting the government further from restoring its fiscal standing, the worst among advanced economies.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has effectively given up on his goal of achieving a primary balance surplus by fiscal 2020 due to expansions in child-care support and school subsidies. The government is considering delaying the goal to fiscal 2025 when it unveils its new fiscal restoration plan this summer.
The total debt consisted of 959.14 trillion yen in bonds, 54.02 trillion yen in loans from financial institutions, and 74.65 trillion yen in financing bills or short-term government notes of up to one year, according to the ministry.© KYODO
7 Comments
Login to comment
BertieWooster
Great product Abe-san!
(Sarcasm)
Yubaru
My not yet born great-great-grandchildren say NO THANK you Mr. Abe!
Burning Bush
Who do they owe the debt to?
Well the biggest buyers of Japanese bonds are the Japanese Treasury, the Japan Pension Fund and Japan Post, all of which are owned by the government.
So the Japanese government owes money to the Japanese government.
Dango bong
yes but who do they owe? Haha tough spot you are in when you owe yourself a lot of money but can't pay yourself back...
MarkX
Whenever there is a story like this about Japan's huge debt, there are always a few posters who state that Japan is borrowing from itself, so this is not a problem. But it is a problem, because with a graying population, less children being born, there will come a time, and soon I fear that they won't be able to borrow from themselves. With such huge debts they won't be able to borrow from anyone else, so this is a looming crisis.
Yubaru
But let's not forget that the Japanese government does not "make" any money, nor are they a "for-profit" organization.
It's that taxpayers money that is going from the left hand to the right hand, a pie-chart image of who holds the debt of Japan. Foreign countries only hold about 5% of the debt, which is minimal in comparison to other countries in the world.
Japan is not going to go the route of Greece, and it's an image that is a problem, but our grandchildren will have to pay for it with lessened goods and services that the government should be providing
http://www.sify.com/finance/breakdown-of-jgb-holders-imagegallery-others-ldupjRfjgfgsi.html
klausdorth
Sure, blame it on "child-care support and school subsidies".
How about stop wasting money?
How about reducing the "monthly allowances" of those Government representatives?
How about blaming it on yourself?